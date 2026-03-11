Looks We Loved From The 2026 TIME Women Of The Year Gala
Style Gallery: TIME Women Of The Year Gala Top Fashion Moments
- Teyana Taylor stuns in a dramatic Schiaparelli gown, blending modern and vintage glamour.
- Queen Latifah exudes regal presence in a luxurious navy satin dress with a structured jacket.
- The event celebrates women across industries who are shaping culture, leadership, and the world.
When women like Teyana Taylor, Jordan Chiles, and Queen Latifah are in the same room, you already know the vibe is going to be fierce.
That means fierce style. Fierce attitude. And fierce beauty. These women do not play.
And that is exactly what happened at the 2026 TIME Women of the Year Gala, held March 10 in Los Angeles. Each of the honorees and guests gathered to celebrate TIME’s annual list of women whose influence is shaping culture, leadership, and the world around us.
This year’s class included powerhouses like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lucy Liu.
Meanwhile, Teyana covered this year’s magazine issue, nodding to the moment she is having across entertainment. From acting to fashion to music, the multi-hyphenate star continues to redefine what a modern creative looks like. At the same time, she is influencing hair and beauty trends. She is also showing other mothers how to balance motherhood and career — a woman from Harlem proving you really can do it all.
Every year, TIME selects women whose impact on the world is impossible to ignore. The celebration spotlights those changing the game and pushing conversations forward across culture, business, and beyond.
Of course, when this many female icons step into the room, the looks are going to give and style moments are going to be major. The red carpet delivered bold silhouettes, rich colors, and luxe glamour.
Teyana Taylor Delivers A Major TIME Women of the Year Fashion Moment In Schiaparelli
Teyana delivered one of the most striking looks of the evening in a sculptural runway design from Schiaparelli.
Styled by the fashion duo Wayman and Micah, the look featured a rich copper-toned molded bodice paired with a dramatic black feathered skirt and embellished hip detail.
The silhouette hugged her frame while adding architectural drama.
Teyana’s beauty look elevated the entire moment. She wore her hair in a sleek sculpted pixie with vintage finger-wave styling along the front. The hairstyle added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour while keeping the look modern and sharp.
Her makeup featured bronzed skin, sculpted cheekbones, a soft smoky eye, and glossy nude lips. Statement earrings added extra sparkle while allowing the dramatic dress to remain the focal point.
In short: Teyana ate up this look like we expected her to.
But like we said, this was a moment for the girls, so let’s get into other looks that we are still talking about.
Tamera Mowry
Tamera Mowry kept things timeless in a black off-the-shoulder gown with soft draping across the neckline. The elegant silhouette flowed into an asymmetrical hemline that gave the look movement. She finished the moment with a chic bob hairstyle and a metallic clutch.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah brought regal energy in a deep navy satin gown from Genny layered with a dramatic wrap-style jacket. The luxurious fabric and structured draping gave the look a powerful presence on the carpet. Diamond jewelry and sleek hair completed the sophisticated ensemble.
Bozoma Saint John
Bozoma Saint John stepped onto the carpet serving power and polish. She rocked a sharp black tuxedo blazer, crisp white shirt, and slim black tie paired with tailored shorts. Metallic heels and voluminous curls gave the classic menswear-inspired look a glamorous twist.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph turned heads in a vibrant red sculptural Gaurav Gupta dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The dramatic curved paneling across the bodice created stunning dimension and movement. With sleek hair and glowing makeup, the actress delivered a red carpet moment we are obsessed with.
Cari Champion
Cari Champion stunned in a silky gold slip gown that draped effortlessly along her frame. The delicate spaghetti straps and fluid fabric gave the look a relaxed elegance. Loose waves and minimal jewelry allowed the rich color of the dress to shine.
Jordan Chiles
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles dazzled in a shimmering couture gown from Tony Ward. The strapless silver dress featured bold cutouts and sparkling embellishments that highlighted her athletic frame. She completed the look with sleek hair and dramatic finishing powder.
