Rapper Sukihana Announces Her Pregnancy, Celebrates ‘Softest Season’ Of Her Life While Expecting Fourth Child

Sukihana is expecting her fourth child, which she describes as a 'blessing' and a 'reminder of purpose and love'.

Sukihana kept her pregnancy secret to 'protect' herself and the baby during this important chapter.

Pregnancy has allowed Sukihana to indulge her cravings and take a break from her typically strict diet and workout routine.

Congratulations are in order for Sukihana, who just announced her pregnancy!

Source: Kevin Hernandez / @oddkevin

The rapper is expecting her fourth baby, sharing the exciting news with People as she navigates her second trimester. The reality star told the outlet she’s “really excited” about her baby on the way, calling the little one a “blessing.”

“This isn’t just about becoming a mother again,” she says. “It’s about growth. It’s about becoming the woman I’m meant to be.”

The former Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, 34, kept her pregnancy a secret for a while on purple, saying she wanted to “protect” her child during this important chapter.

“This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love,” she told the outlet. “I’ve lived a lot of my life loudly, but this moment is something I wanted to protect until I was ready to share it with the world.”

Sukihana continues, “I wanted to protect myself and my baby, and I wanted to make sure my baby was fully developed and healthy before I let anybody know about what was so sacred to me.” Source: Kevin Hernandez / @oddkevin

For the rapper, one of the best parts of her pregnancy has been the ability to eat whatever she wants. She explained to People that while she’s typically on a strict diet and workout routine, she’s now in the “softest season of my life,” which has helped her relinquish control and give in to her sweet tooth.

“Before I got pregnant, I [was] very disciplined, and I wouldn’t even eat anything besides within my meal prep. So now I eat a lot of different foods, and I’m not so hard on myself,” she says. “I understand that I’m feeding another human. So I’m actually enjoying not having a diet. I’m so happy with that.”

“I can eat now,” she joked.

Sukihana doesn’t know the sex of her baby just yet, but says she’ll be finding out soon. Regardless of what the answer is, however, the rapper says the only thing that matters to her is “having a heathy baby.”

“I’m really excited to meet this baby, and I’m already feeling like kicks and everything, so I’m very happy right now,” she says of the little one. “And I’m happy to go into a different part of my life.” “Even being in the entertainment business, I always felt like I just wanted something else and I needed something else,” she concluded. “So, I’m so happy about this baby.”

The post Rapper Sukihana Announces Her Pregnancy, Celebrates ‘Softest Season’ Of Her Life While Expecting Fourth Child appeared first on Bossip.

Rapper Sukihana Announces Her Pregnancy, Celebrates ‘Softest Season’ Of Her Life While Expecting Fourth Child was originally published on bossip.com