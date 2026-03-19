Listen Live
Close
Uncategorized

Court Sides With DJ Mustard Amid Custody Battle

Ruling gives the producer tie-breaking power through 2026 while mandating co-parenting therapy with Chanel Thierry.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
68th Grammy Awards
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

A California judge has handed DJ Mustard a temporary edge in decision-making when it comes to his children’s education, as his custody dispute with Chanel Thierry continues to unfold.

According to court documents, the producer—whose legal name is Dijon McFarlane—has been given tie-breaking authority on school-related matters involving the couple’s three children through August 2026. The decision comes after the court reviewed allegations that Thierry failed to follow earlier orders on how both parents should conduct themselves around their kids.

A standing directive in the case required both parties to avoid criticizing or speaking negatively about one another in front of the children. However, the court determined that several of Thierry’s recent posts on social media violated that agreement by crossing into disrespectful territory.

As a result, the judge implemented a limited measure designed to prevent ongoing stalemates over schooling decisions. While Mustard now has final say in those specific disputes, the ruling does not change the overall custody arrangement between the two.

In addition to the decision-making provision, both parents have been ordered to attend high-conflict co-parenting therapy. The goal is to reduce tension and improve communication as they continue to raise their children together. Under the terms, Mustard will provide a shortlist of three therapists, from which Thierry will choose one.

Mustard had also pushed for financial penalties, requesting $30,000 in sanctions against Thierry. The court declined that request.

Thierry’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, emphasized that the ruling is temporary and narrowly focused, applying only to educational matters for a limited period. The broader custody case remains ongoing.

SEE ALSO

Court Sides With DJ Mustard Amid Custody Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Dreamy Looks At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

39 Items
Style & Fashion  |  tethomas

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

32 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close