Rick Ross Hits Remy Ma With Cease & Desist Order Over Her New Movie Title 'The Biggest Boss'

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

If you’re familiar with Rick Ross‘ game you’d know that he’s been referring to himself as the “biggest boss” for quite some time now. So when he learned that Remy Ma was working on a network movie dubbed The Biggest Boss, the Miami representative felt the need to get involved and stop the Bronx artist from using his favorite nickname.

According to TMZ, Rick Ross hit Remy Ma with a good ol’ cease and desist order for using his favorite nickname, The Biggest Boss, as the title of her movie, claiming she was also using his music without his permission.

While the film that’s set to premier on Remy Ma’s Remy Network is still in production, the film’s title caught Rick Ross’ attention via social media, and he immediately took action to let everyone know it had nothing to do with him.

Per TMZ:

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Now — according to a letter sent by Ross’s attorneys and obtained by TMZ — Rick is claiming the project features the unauthorized use of his music and trade name and demanding they halt the project from going forward.

Not only that … Ross says it’s confusing fans into thinking he has something to do with the movie, citing comments on social media.

A rep for Remy Ma tells TMZ … “Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding ‘The Biggest Boss’ and takes the matter seriously. She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense.”

With that kind of history between the two, you’d think a simple phone call would’ve sufficed. Maybe Rick would’ve let it rock had she agreed to have him appear in the movie or something. Then again, maybe the film’s overall plot might’ve rubbed Rozay the wrong way, given rumors of his own come up in the rap game.

More from TMZ:

The film is apparently about a police officer who steals a drug dealer’s life story and turns it into a rap career … eerily similar to Ross’ own backstory of being a correctional-officer-turned-rapper. Some fans online have speculated the project may have been an act of retribution for Remy … as Ross has been very supportive of fighter Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Remy’s ex-husband.

We’re not gonna lie, we’re low-key interested to see how this film pans out once it’s said and done. It really does sound interesting.

What do y’all think about Rick Ross not wanting Remy Ma’s film to be named after his favorite nickname? Fair or foul? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rick Ross Hits Remy Ma With Cease & Desist Order Over Her New Movie Title 'The Biggest Boss' was originally published on hiphopwired.com