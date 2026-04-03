‘Who Said That’, Clapbacks & A ‘265’ Days Dilemma: Porsha Williams’ Most Memorable #RHOA Moments

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Source: Michael Serine / Bravo – Porsha Williams of RHOA. Don’t make us call….Porsha! From quotable quips to signature shade, Porsha Williams has delivered iconic quotes and moments for dedicated devotees of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season 5. Whether she was clashing with castmates, asking copiously curious questions, or simply speaking her mind, the top-tier housewife’s unfiltered moments quickly turn into internet gold. We’re almost certain she’ll have even more in store for #RHOA season 17 on April 5, and she can’t wait for fans to see the more sisterly season featuring her, Drew Sidora, Pinky Cole, K. Michelle, Angela Oakley, Shamea Morton, and Kelli Ferrell. “This was not a dark season,” she told US Weekly. “It probably could have gone there, but it just wasn’t. We all want to be friends, and we’re grown.” She added, “I think that everybody was very intentional on trying to have their own mind frame so we didn’t let one bad apple poison the bunch. Everybody was very intentional with, like, iIf I have an issue with somebody, I deal with it with that person. I do think that the intention towards the end was definitely for us to be one and not be a family divided. I love that.”

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo As we wait for the season ahead, let’s take a look back at some of Porsha Williams’ most memorable moments and shade-stirring clapbacks over the years.

“265 days a year.” Another unforgettable moment came during Season 5, Porsha’s first season, when she said “265 days a year” while discussing the charity work of her late grandfather, civil rights leader Hosea Williams. Porsha was attempting to explain to then castmates NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey, that the organization, Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, operates year-round, but the misstatement quickly caught the attention of both her fellow Housewives and viewers at home. The slip-up went on to become one of the most well-known “Porsha-isms,” highlighting her knack for delivering unintentionally hilarious moments. Porsha Williams later told Glamour in 2025 that she nearly cried when she realized her mistake, but thankfully, Cynthia and NeNe showed her a bit of grace.

“Bye ashy!” Porsha Williams also coined the fan-favorite phrase “Bye, ashy!” during a heated exchange with Kenya Moore in Season 5. The memorable moment unfolded after Kenya invited her to lunch to talk about the state of their friendship, but the conversation quickly took a turn. When Kenya insinuated that Porsha was Phaedra Parks’ pawn, tensions escalated and the gloves came off. Porsha ultimately stormed out of the restaurant, tossing out “ashy” as an insult aimed at Kenya’s feet. The moment perfectly captured her quick wit and ability to turn confrontation into instant comedy.

“Your t***ies…are social distancing!” During the first-ever virtual reunion for Season 12, Porsha Williams and alum Eva Marcille got into a heated argument after the latter took a dig at NeNe’s finances, citing allegations that the reality TV star got “evicted” and had “multiple foreclosures.” Irritated by the comments, Porsha stepped in to defend her friend. Eva clearly wasn’t having it. “Girl you’re an aged hen,” Eva barked at Porsha, to which the Bravolebrity replied: “Girl, those titties is aged hens, they social distancing… don’t come for me. Hilariously, Porsha told Glamour in 2025 that she was feeling a little “toasty” at home after a few drinks when she made the shady remark.

“Who said that?!” Porsha Williams’ iconic line “Who said that?!” came during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The moment happened at a group event when tensions were already running high among the cast. Porsha was called out at the table for spreading a rumor that Kandi was “coming out of the closet” about her sexuality. Porsha, clearly confused and caught off guard, shouted to the group, “Who said that?!” as she looked around trying to figure out why and who spread the rumor. What made the moment so memorable wasn’t just the line itself, but her delivery. Other castmates, including Kandi, jumped in saying, “Who said that!?” They were also baffled by the rumor. The quote has since become iconic because it perfectly captures Porsha’s unfiltered personality on RHOA.

“How could you not shake your butt?” During a group dance class in RHOA Season 13, the ladies learned how to twerk, but Porsha Williams had to offer a little help to former castmate Kandi Burruss, who couldn’t get the movement down. During a confessional, Porsha said that it was hard for her to understand why Burruss couldn’t shake her rump. “How could you not shake your butt, it’s so big. It’s just sitting there, like throw it,” she said hilariously on the season. Fast forward to the 6:20 minute mark for a laugh.