Brandy’s Memoir Reveals Musical Breakup With Darkchild Over Beyoncé Shade, Her Stolen Signature Sound & Creative Clashes With Kanye

For fans of Brandy, revelations about collaborators like Darkchild taking her signature sound for other singers after their split over Beyoncé, and Kanye West hijacking creative control, might as well be blasphemy for the Vocal Bible. For the first time, the perfectly polished singer gets vulnerable about the silent battles that shaped her personal and professional life in the new memoir, Phases.

Source: Rebecca Sapp/ Paras Griffin/Arnold Jerocki

The fallout continues from from details about Wanya Morris “using” Brandy in their relationship when he was 22 and she was only 16. However, the Boyz II Men singer isn’t the only man in the industry she said betrayed her behind the scenes. In the book, she discusses the game-changing partnerships between singers and producers, like Janet Jackson and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, or Aaliyah and Timbaland. Brandy forged a similar sacred bond with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, but she claims things took a treacherous turn after they became romantically involved.

In Phases, Brandy recalled the moment she knew her relationship was over with Darkchild; it happened after an argument ended with a jab about Beyoncé.

“We were going at it like usual, the way siblings do when they know exactly which buttons to push. Only this time, he looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘Go do what you’re gonna do while I go sell 5 MILLION records with Beyoncé.’ The words landed like a gut punch. I stormed out of the studio; humiliation burned through me like a wildfire. Left behind in the ashes was a sad realization that it was time for me to move on,” she wrote.

The working relationship started with Brandy’s admiration for his work on Mary J. Blige’s 1997 song, “I Can Love You.” The pair quickly became a powerhouse, with Darkchild producing some of her biggest hits, including “The Boy Is Mine.” Brandy discussed the synergy that defined her unique sound. Once the relationship was over, so was the exclusivity for the musical magic they made in the studio together. Darkchild not only went on to sell millions of records with other artists like he threatened, but also took their trailblazing techniques with him. Meanwhile, she claims the super producer prohibited her from continuing with the sound that made Brandy “Brandy.”

“Him working with other artists wasn’t an issue for me. I was exceptionally proud of what he built with Darkchild. I celebrated every one of his victories as if it were my own. But the pride got harder to hold when I started to hear our sound, my sound echoing from the sound of their other women—the same intricate vocal arrangements with stacked harmonies that have been my signature. The same song structure, the same approach we innovated on Never Say Never and Full Moon. At first, I told myself I was being sensitive and petty, even. ‘This is the business,’ I whispered to myself. Nobody owns sound [until he refuses to let me use them on my own songs],” she continued.

Ouch! Some social media users ran with these excerpts as proof of a rumored feud with Beyoncé or jealousy of other singers. Instead, the reactions became another example of the push to pit women in the industry against each other while men face little to no consequences for manipulating or taking advantage of them. Many comments called out internet instigators for trying so hard to read between the lines for their own narratives that they missed this recurring theme throughout Brandy’s career.

Read more about Brandy’s hardest fight for creative control when Kanye West unexpectedly entered the chat after the flip!