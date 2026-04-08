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11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary

The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is more than just a golf championship; it’s a celebration of tradition, elegance, and the timeless allure of the sport.

Held annually during the first full week of April, this prestigious event captivates fans worldwide with its rich history and unparalleled charm.

From the meticulously manicured greens to the exclusive rituals that have become synonymous with the tournament, the Masters is a cultural phenomenon that transcends the game itself.

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Each year, patrons and players alike are immersed in a world where tradition reigns supreme, creating an experience that is as iconic as the green jacket itself.

Here are the 11 Iconic Traditions That Make The Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club So Legendary:

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Cheap Concessions

Despite the high ticket prices, food and drinks at the Masters are famously affordable, with items like pimento cheese sandwiches and peach ice cream sandwiches priced between $1 and $6.