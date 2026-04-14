Jalen Rose Responds To Rumors That He Rocks A "Steve Harvey" Hair Piece

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

The crispiest hairline in sports has long belonged to Jalen Rose, and he’s shown no signs of letting up (or receding).

But with that sharp a line comes a lot of criticism from social media, which is questioning its validity, and the former NBA player has put an end to it.

It started on April 8 when X user @getthebagcoach tweeted, “Yall remember how we found out Steve Harvey was wearing a hair piece?? I think Jalen Rose is too.”

Rose took great offense to his hairline being questioned, and retorted a few days later.

“I would never. You clearly don’t know where I’m from,” he responded.

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He even took to TikTok to address the “crazy” comment as he used his curl sponge, and a friend said that even he thought Rose’s hairline was also enhanced like Steve Harvey’s.

To which Rose responds that the only difference between their hairlines is that “yours is just pushed back.”

Rose has taken his hairline seriously for years. What started as a dark Caesar in his Michigan Fab Five days and continued through his NBA career, he really began to showcase his hairline during his broadcasting career. So now, whether he’s got deep waves or a small afro with a taper, the crispiness is always on display.

But with a hairline like that comes great responsibility, and a few years ago, he let everyone know how important it is to pay your barber well, suggesting the minimum for a quality cut should be $100.

“So many guys and people out there thinking y’all just can show up and get a fly haircut and spend $35. Y’all are going to go to the end of the line, you’ll hit up your barber, and they’re going to send you to voicemail,” he said at the time.

If you needed another example of how seriously he takes his cuts, look no further than when he was in Indianapolis for March Madness. Despite being there for just a few days, he was on the hunt for a local barber to give him a “couple of haircuts this weekend.”

The idea of several cuts in a few days is unfathomable (and unaffordable) for some, but heavy is the head with the crispiest hairline.

See social media’s reaction to Rose’s hairline lore below.