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Whim Whamiee to Warning: Lululemon Investigated

A viral hip-hop anthem meets a real-world investigation as Lululemon faces questions over “forever chemicals” and consumer safety.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Pedestrian Walks Past Lululemon Store Logo In Wuhan
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

So tell me why, the same Lululemon getting shouted out in Whim Whamiee is now under investigation?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking into whether the brand’s gear could contain PFAS—aka “forever chemicals.” The kind that don’t break down and have been linked to serious health risks like hormone issues and even cancer.

Now pause—nothing’s been proven yet. Lululemon says they phased those chemicals out back in 2023 and that their products meet safety standards worldwide. They’re cooperating with the investigation.

But here’s where it gets bigger than the beat. While we’re vibing to songs and rocking the fits, the rules behind what’s actually in those clothes? Not the same everywhere. The European Union has banned over 1,000 chemicals in consumer products. The U.S.? Only around a dozen.

So yeah…that “clean,” “wellness,” and “performance” talk can hit different depending on where you live.

Bottom line—enjoy the music, enjoy the drip—but stay sharp about what you’re putting on your body. Because everything that trends ain’t always transparent.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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Whim Whamiee to Warning: Lululemon Investigated was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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