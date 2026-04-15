Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love

A collection of Chris Brown’s most captivating photos and stylish moments, showcasing why he remains one of R&B’s most admired artists.

Published on April 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Breezy Bowl Assets
Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

It’s no secret that Chris Brown has been a heartthrob since his teenage years. From the moment he stepped onto the scene, he quickly became a first crush for countless women. Even today, he still ranks high on many lists of top male celebrity crushes.

With the recent announcement of his upcoming tour alongside Usher Raymond, fans are filled with excitement. “The R&B Tour,” the name cleverly works as a double entendre; it includes the names of both artists, “Raymond & Brown,” while also paying homage to the genre both artists have helped shape and dominate for years. It’s a full-circle moment for R&B lovers, bringing together two generations of hitmakers on one stage.

Let’s take a look at our heartthrob, Chris Brown, and pictures of him that we have loved over the years.

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love was originally published on majic945.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
BIG MEECH TMH INTERVIEW COVER
01:14:14
The Morning Hustle  |  imjeremiahjones

Big Meech Is Making A Change With Black Male Initiative

TMH SCRAPPY INTERVIEW COVER
45:51
Reality TV Stars  |  imjeremiahjones

Scrappy Opens Up About Family, Reality TV, & Atlanta

Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

Tia Mowry Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Black Lingerie Look On Instagram

News  |  Weso

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live