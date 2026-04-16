Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 16, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She breaks down top headlines, ensuring we have the facts to navigate the day. This platform cuts through the noise to bring us the news that directly impacts our neighborhoods, our wallets, and our families. Let’s break down the most urgent topics she recently covered and why they matter to us right now.

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Local Elections and Voter Access

The shifting landscape of local elections and voter access remains at the forefront. The focus here is on post-election community impact and maintaining momentum year-round. It is not enough to show up only during major presidential runs. The policies that decide funding for our local schools and the safety of our streets are made by city councils and district attorneys. Wilkes reminds us that true power lives in consistent civic engagement. When we vote local, we take direct control over the resources flowing into our neighborhoods.wave of high-profile resignations on Capitol Hill, a final hearing is set for April 21st to determine the official sanctions against her.