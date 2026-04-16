Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 140

A thirst trap a day keeps the doctor away! (or whatever they say)

Source: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Red Bull

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Michael star Nia Long posing for Playboy, Khloé Kardashian kalling out Lamar Odom over klaims he married her for fame, Rihanna making history as the first woman to surpass 200 million RIAA singles certifications, Joseline Hernandez announcing she’s expecting her first child with husband Balistic Beats, everyone’s fave viral vixens slaying at Coachella, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Olandria making her return to the series after setting Coachella ablaze.

The booked and busy Bama barbie turned heads while exuding main character energy during her many promo stops at the famed festival.

In an interview with PopSugar, she opened up about getting ready for her first Coachella and being prepared for every possibility.

“It’s been a long process,” she said. “Mini fans, sunscreen, body glow, mini deodorant, cowboy hats. So many different bandanas. I’ve been grabbing everything. Press-on nails—I have so many different colors and sizes. And earplugs.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion stunning along with Kayla Nicole and Teyana Taylor giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Ice Spice, Love Island alum Andreina Santos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.