Fine AF Fridays Vol. 22: Madison Pettis Lit The Match With Coachella Curls & Abs — Now The Whole Lineup Is On Fire

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Another Friday, another excuse to bask in a full week of unapologetic fineness—and baby, this one did not disappoint. With Coachella’s first weekend serving body, face, and festival heat, you already know we had to tap in. Madison Pettis stepped out looking like a whole vibe with toned abs and effortless curls, while Keith Powers gave us that signature smile (and a little peace sign for good measure). Meanwhile, Jena Frumes was out in Mexico serving sun-kissed perfection on a family getaway. Let’s see who else made the list! RELATED CONTENT: Naughty Birthday Pics & Sizzling Vacation Flicks Are The Theme For Vol. 21 Of Fine AF Fridays! Did Y’all See Taina Williams!?

1. Michaela Coel, 38 Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Michaela Coel and her cheekbones never cease to amaze us. The deep tone in her skin and the way it glistens, as well as her beautiful facial features overall just takes our breath away.

2. LaToya Tonodeo Escarpeta, 28 Is it just us or does Power Book II: Ghost, star LaToya Tonodeo Escarpeta look like a whole filter. If there was a face next to the definition of “flawless” it would be hers.

3. Trevor Jackson, 29 Wait a minute…did we miss the memo that Trevor Jackson was packing like this. Okay now Trevor!

4. Coco, 25 At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by how good Love Island’s Coco looks when she pops out. But every single time we are – we talking jaws on the floor!

5. Jena Frumes, 32 Jenna Frumes almost looks too good to be true as she poses beautifully on the beach with features from Jason Derulo and their son.

6. Keith Powers, 33 We know we’ve got to keep it respectful when it comes to Keith Powers and we will Ryan! We will!!! Just let us admire at least.

7. Richard Riakporhe, 36 What is over there in the water in the U.K.! Between Anthony Joshua and this fine professional boxer Richard Riakporhe it’s giving we need to go live abroad for a bit.

8. Lamon Archey, 45 The Young and the Restless star Lamon Archey is spending his birthday showing us the top half of his birthday suit and we are not mad it!

9. Karrueche Tran, 37 Source: Karrueche Tran/IG:@karrueche Honestly, we are not over this short, curly cut that Karrueche has been rocking for a while. The look fits her so well and she looks absolutely beautiful.

10. Mary J. Blige, 55 Can somebody say “Just fine” because that is what Mary J. Blige is in these photos!

11. Mike Merrill, 35 When it comes to Straw actor Mike Merrill…all we can say is (insert heart eyes emoji)!

12. Lola Monroe, 39 It’s been years and rapper, Lola Monroe is still one of the baddest. Body is tea and face card has never declined.

13. Madison Pettis, 27 All of the young Disney stars from the early 2000s are growing right on up including Corey in the House‘s Madison Pettis. Our girl was looking hot and toned at Coachella.

14. Cinco, 30 A sun setting on a half naked Cinco is a sight we would’ve never expected to see. But you don’t see us complaining!

15. Lawrence Robinson, 37, and Paloma Guerrero We don’t know who looks better in these pictures, Lawrence Robinson or his partner Paloma Guerrero. They complemented each other well in red and black at the premiere of Euphoria in Los Angeles.

16. Michaela Jaé, 35 Michaela Jaé ate this entire look up! From the wispy cut curtain bangs to the make up. We are loving how it all came together with her dress.

17. Jessica Betts, 43 Oooo Niecy Nash! Come get your wife, she out here looking too fine in her neutral denim set!

18. Kristy Sarah, 30 Wow! Kristy Sarah has this effortless beauty about her in these photos. The curly hair and blush pink makeup really complements her soft features.

19. Jacquees, 32 Source: Jacquees/IG:@jacquees Alright now! Jacquees got so fresh and so clean for his birthday photoshoot. He rocked this all white suit set as he posed in front of Miami.