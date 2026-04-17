'My Sister Called Me A Clown' — Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Responds To Backlash After 'Shady' Cardi B Concert Appearance Sparks Drama

Source: Getty, Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @mingluanli, Getty

Nicki Minaj‘s little sister is speaking out again following her now-viral appearance at a Cardi B concert.

“I don’t feel like I got to pick a side,” said the rising artist.

During a conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Ming addressed her decision to attend the Houston tour date of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama tour in March.

“I was shady for that, wasn’t I? I wasn’t trying to be shady,” Ming Li said. “I felt like at the time I was hanging out with my friends and they wanted to go out, I wanted to go out too. I’m not staying in the house by myself. It was either go outside, drink, have fun, or stay inside, be bored, watch TV? I’m not doing that sh*t. I was like one time for the one time.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘Being Kind’ Era? — Cardi B’s Surprising Reaction To Drama After Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Enjoys Her Concert

The moment quickly made waves online, sparking debate among fans of both camps, something Ming says comes with the territory of being tied to one of rap’s biggest stars.

“Everyone that was hating on me or loving me after that was still on my Instagram page, on my TikTok page, still following me around. So I feel like no matter what I say it’s going to be a blessing and a curse when it comes to my sister [Nicki Minaj].”

She also made it clear she doesn’t feel the need to choose sides between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, despite what others may expect.