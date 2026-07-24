Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Deals

Source: Tequila Don Julio / Tequila Don Julio

National Tequila Day is celebrated on Friday, July 24, tequila lovers have more options than ever. Tequila has been one of the fastest-growing spirits for more than 20 years, though that rapid growth may be starting to level off.

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From flavored varieties to aged expressions and ready-to-drink cocktails, as resturants continue to introduce new products to keep up with changing consumer preferences.

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Check out these deals happening on National Tequila Day Deals