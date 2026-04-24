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The New York Jets Trade Up To Draft Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets made a bold move in the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up to the 30th overall pick to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Known for his clutch performances and highlight-reel plays, Cooper Jr. brings a dynamic presence to the Jets’ offense.

During his four-year collegiate career with the Hoosiers, Cooper Jr. amassed 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season alone, playing a pivotal role in Indiana’s perfect 16-0 campaign and national championship victory.

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His most iconic moment came in a Week 10 showdown against Penn State, where he made what many consider the “Catch of the Year.” With the game on the line, Cooper Jr. leaped over a defender in the back of the end zone, securing a toe-tapping touchdown that kept Indiana’s undefeated season alive.

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For the Jets, Cooper Jr. offers more than just stats, he brings a winning mentality and the ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

His knack for making contested catches and his polished route-running skills make him a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson in New York’s receiving corps.

Jets fans have every reason to be excited. Cooper Jr. is not just a playmaker; he’s a game-changer.

As the team looks to build a more dynamic offense, his addition could be the spark they need to turn potential into results.

The New York Jets Trade Up To Draft Omar Cooper Jr. was originally published on 1075thefan.com