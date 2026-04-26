North Carolina’s Pipeline Shines in 2026 NFL Draft

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From Charlotte to the coast, North Carolina’s football pipeline showed out again in the 2026 NFL Draft.

KC Concepcion topped the in‑state storyline as the Cleveland Browns grabbed the dynamic wideout with the 24th overall pick. The former Chambers High star and NC State playmaker finished his college career at Texas A&M. His sharp routes, toughness after the catch and big‑game production turned him into first‑round material.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers 2026 Draft Tracker

In the trenches, former Gardner‑Webb defensive tackle Travis Burke went in the fourth round to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 117. That selection rewarded a small‑college stop in Boiling Springs that launched his rise. Soon after, Jacksonville doubled down on edge juice by scooping up Duke pass rusher Wesley Williams at 119. The Jaguars are betting on his length, burst and steady ACC production.

Day 3 turned into a showcase for NC State, Duke, Wake Forest and ECU. The Denver Broncos added sure‑handed tight end Justin Joly from NC State at pick 152. Later, interior disrupter Brandon Cleveland joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round to bolster their defensive front. Duke also sent center Brian Parker II to the Cincinnati Bengals and corner Chandler Rivers to the Baltimore Ravens, reinforcing the Blue Devils’ developmental reputation.

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Meanwhile, Wake Forest’s defensive back room cashed in as corner Karon Prunty went to the New England Patriots and running back Demond Claiborne landed with the Minnesota Vikings. Finally, East Carolina wideout Anthony Smith brought Greenville representation to the Dallas Cowboys’ receiver room. From the first round to late Saturday, North Carolina football once again fed the league.

Check out these North Carolina-related ballers and where they landed in the 2026 NFL Draft below.