SOULJA BOY TAKES OVER HOT 107.9
Atlanta, get ready — it’s going ALL the way up!
Soulja Boy is taking over HOT 107.9 for an exclusive, can’t-miss experience leading into Birthday Bash XXX!
From viral moments to legendary hits, Soulja Boy is pulling up with energy, stories, and surprises you won’t hear anywhere else.
🎧 WHAT TO EXPECT:
- Exclusive behind-the-scenes stories
- Live on-air moments you don’t want to miss
- Your shot at winning Birthday Bash tickets
- Special surprises + giveaway
📅 DATE: Saturday, May 3rd
⏰ TIME: 2PM – 6PM
This is more than just a takeover… it’s a full-on Birthday Bash pre-game takeover
Tap in, turn it up, and stay locked to HOT 107.9 — because when Soulja Boy steps in, you already know…
WE TURNIN’ UP ALL DAY
SEE ALSO
SOULJA BOY TAKES OVER HOT 107.9 was originally published on hotspotatl.com
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