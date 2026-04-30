Source: R1 Digital / R1

Atlanta, get ready — it’s going ALL the way up!

Soulja Boy is taking over HOT 107.9 for an exclusive, can’t-miss experience leading into Birthday Bash XXX!

From viral moments to legendary hits, Soulja Boy is pulling up with energy, stories, and surprises you won’t hear anywhere else.

🎧 WHAT TO EXPECT:

Exclusive behind-the-scenes stories

Live on-air moments you don’t want to miss

Your shot at winning Birthday Bash tickets

Special surprises + giveaway

📅 DATE: Saturday, May 3rd

⏰ TIME: 2PM – 6PM

This is more than just a takeover… it’s a full-on Birthday Bash pre-game takeover

Tap in, turn it up, and stay locked to HOT 107.9 — because when Soulja Boy steps in, you already know…

WE TURNIN’ UP ALL DAY

SOULJA BOY TAKES OVER HOT 107.9 was originally published on hotspotatl.com