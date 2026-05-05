Rihanna RIHacts To Angela & Pinky’s #RHOA Read-Off, Hints Charles Oakley’s Wife Won The Dallas Dinner Duel, Pinky Says She’s Unbothered

Angela Oakley and Pinky Cole delivered an old-school Housewife read-off during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Bravo fans are still gagging over the spicy shade trade. The Dallas dinner duel even caught the attention of big-time Bravo fan Rihanna, who joked she “ain’t want smoke” with Angela, the standout in the scene who unleashed a barrage of biting barbs, including calling her opponent “bothered,” hitting her with a “Papa Smurf” jab, and topping it off with a wild “incestuous teeth” dig.



Source: James Bianchi/ Gizelle Hernandez/ Bravo

Here’s what went down.

What started as a glamorous group dinner during the cast’s trip to Dallas, quickly turned tense when Angela confronted Pinky about her “spicy” and confrontational behavior earlier in the evening. Angela felt Pinky had gone out of her way to insert herself into Shamea and Kelli’s pool house drama, accusing her of being overly aggressive and “bothered.”

From there, the energy at the table shifted fast.

Pinky, on the other hand, wasn’t having it. Feeling singled out, she clapped back, and just like that, the gloves were off.

Angela kicked things off by asking, “Are you bothered?” to which Pinky coolly replied, “There isn’t anything on you from head to toe that I’m bothered by at all.”

And that was just the beginning.

“I’m a bad b****,” Pinky fired back at the start of the read off. “A bad b**** that doesn’t pay her bills,” Angela shot back, referencing the Slutty Vegan CEO’s recent financial struggles.

“You owe employees,” Angela continued, until Pinky snapped back with, “How much do you owe your foreclosures?” taking aim at Angela’s reported $2 million loss tied to her investment properties.

From there, the shade escalated with no signs of slowing down. Pinky mocked Angela’s “lace front,” while Angela fired off nicknames like “Mr. Clean” and “Papa Smurf.” The insults got even more personal, with Angela jabbing at Pinky’s “incestuous teeth” and Pinky clapping back about Angela’s “overbite.”

Even Phaedra Parks seemed taken aback during her confessional, calling the moment a full-blown showdown.

“This is a duel, honey, and I’m not sure who is going to fall on the sword.”

Fans online had plenty to say, with reactions pouring in across social media. Netizens loved seeing the ladies verbally scrap with one user, calling it “the funniest fight” to appear on the franchise. Another fan commented that while Pinky held her own, it was Angela who “WHACKED” the entire match.

“Pinky did a good job and held her own but whew… Angela WHACKED her,” wrote one user.

Rihanna also commented on the drama, declaring Angela the winner of the face-off.

“Okay so add Angela to the list of people I ain’t want smoke wit!” she penned.

See Pinky Cole’s reaction to Angela Oakley’s shade on the flip