Get The Look: Celebrities Who Used Danessa Myricks Products At The Met Gala

Source: Met Gala 2022 Glam

Danessa Myricks Beauty served as the exclusive makeup partner for several standout looks at this year’s Met Gala. Known as the godmother of beauty, Myricks provided the products used to create the glamour for Aurora James, Keke Palmer, and Angela Bassett.

Angela Bassett

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

During a recent appearance on ‘Good Morning America,’ Angela Bassett shared her enthusiasm and poised outlook on preparing for the Met Gala. She expressed great excitement for this year’s “Costume Art” theme. A concept that aligns with her consistently purposeful and intentional approach to style. For the event, Bassett captivated in a pink embellished Prabal Gurung gown featuring a draped bodice, floral hem details, and a striking one-shoulder silhouette. To complement the gown, makeup artist D’Andre Michael created a soft yet vibrant look using Danessa Myricks Beauty products.

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Michael tapped into a “ROMANTICALLY ELEGANTE” look for the icon. The inspiration was a luminous expression of grace and sophistication. It featured a palette of soft pinks and radiant golds for a refined, glowing finish. Key details included delicate eye warmth and tiny rhinestones for sparkle. The detailed product breakdown covered skin prep, face, eyes, cheeks, and lips. He used multiple Danessa Myricks Beauty lines (e.g., Yummy Skin, Vision Flush, Groundwork Palette).

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According to Harlem’s Fashion Row, the 9-1-1 star’s 2026 look was “inspired by Girl in a Pink Dress by Laura Wheeler Waring.” It was painted in 1927 during the Harlem Renaissance. “A beautiful nod to Black portraiture, elegance, and the power of being seen.”