'Anti-Diva Training?' — Inside Meghan Markle’s Alleged Image Rehab Tour Down Under

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Meghan Markle is reportedly said to have undergone “anti-diva training” ahead of her tour of Australia with Prince Harry, which included a series of charitable appearances, speaking engagements, and commercial meetings. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Australia for a four-day visit centered on mental health advocacy, community, and veteran support.

Source claims Meghan Markle underwent anti-diva training to combat rumors about her being “controlling” and “demanding.”

In an interview with Radar Online on May 9, an insider claimed Markle was “painfully aware” of the ongoing rumors portraying her as “demanding, controlling or difficult” since she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

“She understood that this tour would be judged not just on appearances or headlines, but on whether people felt she came across as approachable, warm, and genuinely engaged,” the insider claimed. “Because of that, there was an extraordinary level of planning behind the scenes aimed at softening her image and eliminating anything that could feed the old ‘diva duchess’ narrative.”

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According to the source, Meghan Markle’s so-called anti-diva preparation was carefully planned long before the trip began. The insider alleged that, “Huge amounts of time and money were invested into preparation sessions covering every conceivable detail – how she greeted people, how long she held conversations, what subjects she raised publicly, even the emotional tone she projected during appearances. Advisers were intensely focused on making sure she appeared polished but relatable, glamorous but grounded.”