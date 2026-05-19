RHOA Revelations: Shamea Says 'Messy' Angela Oakley Is Partially To Blame For Fallout With Porsha Williams

Charlse Sykes/ Bravo

The once unbreakable friendship between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton has been unraveling in real time before the eyes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, and judging by the drama spilling into season 17, the road back to sisterhood still looks rocky. While viewers have watched years of tension, misunderstandings, and hurt feelings bubble to the surface, Shamea now believes another Housewife may have helped push their friendship even closer to the edge: Angela Oakley.

Shamea Morton Called Out Angela Oakley For Being “Messy“

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) on May 17, Shamea didn’t hesitate when host Andy Cohen asked her to choose who was more responsible for her fallout with Porsha: Angela or fellow castmate Drew Sidora.

“Who’s more to blame for you and Porsha falling out?” Andy asked. “Oh, probably messy, Angela,” Shamea quickly replied, before also accusing Angela of “plotting.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The shade-filled response may not have come out of nowhere. During Season 16, Angela was the first to inform Porsha about comments Shamea had allegedly been making behind her back, igniting a deeper conversation about the imbalance in their longtime friendship. Fans watched as years of unresolved tension finally exploded onscreen, with Shamea admitting she felt Porsha never truly wanted her to become a full-time Housewife, and feared being permanently labeled as “Porsha’s lapdog.”

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Their friendship issues apparently stretched back even further than reality TV drama. Shamea also revealed she still carried hurt over Porsha missing her 2017 wedding to husband Gerald Mwangi in Kenya, a disappointment that clearly lingered beneath the surface for years.

Apparently, Angela caught wind of Shamea’s latest comments because she wasted no time responding online.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Taking to X on May 18, Angela seemed genuinely confused by the renewed tension, especially since she believed the two women had already moved past their issues.

“The thing is Shamea and I have made up MULTIPLE times. I never know we are beefing until we film,” she penned. “It’s giving she just doesn’t like me! And that’s okay!!”

She also added that Shamea gave her the ammo to be “messy” about their friendship.

“Angela only had ammunition because Shamea gave it to her. Tell the whole story,” said @ThirdKing0208 who Angela agreed with.

Ironically, Angela previously told Andy Cohen on WWHL that she had no regrets about telling Porsha what Shamea had been saying, a decision many fans believe lit the match on the friendship fallout.

As previously reported, things between Porsha and Shamea officially hit a breaking point during the season 16 reunion in 2025, when both women revealed they were no longer speaking. Since then, the drama has spilled beyond Bravo cameras and onto social media, where the former best friends have traded subtle shots and public shade.

More on the flip!