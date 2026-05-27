Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Source: Instagram / @bigbossvette

Washington D.C. Pride Weekend did not disappoint, and neither did the culture’s royalty, Queen Latifah as this year’s American Music Awards host. It’s another Women Crush Wednesday to remember!

Not only are our queer queens Black + Iconic, according to BET’s fourth annual pride event held in the DMV, but the proof is in the pudding with stars like Kehlani, Ty Young, and more thriving in spaces designed for them to show up as their most authentic selves.

With Pride Month on the horizon in June, it looks like the month of May is closing out with a bang. Check out 50 of the hottest LGBTQIA+ individuals leaving an impression on our minds and hearts this week.

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