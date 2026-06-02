10 Black-Owned Record Labels You Should Know In 2026

From viral hits to sold-out tours, Black-owned record labels continue leading the conversation in hip-hop. These companies are not only discovering some of today’s biggest stars, but also helping push culture forward through music, fashion, social media, and creative storytelling.



Quality Control Music Founded by Coach K and Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Control became one of the defining labels of the streaming era through artists like Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty.

Dreamville Records Co-founded by J. Cole, Dreamville built a loyal fan base through strong lyricism, artist development, and acts like JID, Ari Lennox, and EarthGang. RELTED STORY: J. Cole B-Sides and Deep Cuts

CMG Founded by Yo Gotti, Collective Music Group has become one of the hottest labels in Southern hip-hop with artists like GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo.

OVO Sound Co-founded by Drake, OVO Sound helped influence the melodic and atmospheric sound dominating modern rap and R&B. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Young Stoner Life Records Founded by Young Thug, YSL became one of Atlanta’s most talked-about labels and helped define the sound of a generation.