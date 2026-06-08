When Drew Sidora and K. Michelle met up for lunch on Sunday’s (June 7) episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it didn’t take long for tensions to rise. Now, the awkward exchange is leaving fans, and Drew herself, wondering what the real issue is between the two.

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

What happened at lunch?

K. Michelle quickly confronted Drew over comments she made during their heated altercation in Dallas, specifically accusing Drew of saying she “didn’t belong” in the friend group. In response, Drew encouraged the country singer to be more direct about what was bothering her.

“You did tell her she didn’t belong in the group,” Shamea, who attended the meeting as a mediator, reminded Drew.

Throwing a little shade of her own, Drew fired back by reminding K. Michelle that she needed to start “speaking up” for herself if she had a problem. The comment only seemed to fuel the singer’s frustration.

“I think I’m doing very good at controlling myself and I spoke up enough about it,” K.Michelle shared, to which Drew calmly clapped back, “I havent heard anything.”

Before the conversation could get any further, K. Michelle abruptly got up and left, hopping into Shamea Morton’s car while leaving her Chanel purse behind at the table.

“Am I making her uncomfortable?” Drew asked a puzzled-looking Shamea before watching K. Michelle drive away. “I rattled her that much? I have not done anything to this lady.”

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Looking back on the tense exchange, Drew questioned why K. Michelle refused to have a direct conversation with her during an interview with DECIDER on Sunday.

“I would like to know what I allegedly did…I’m somebody who’s like, ‘Let’s just talk.’ I was there with no backup. It was just me. Let’s have a face-to-face [conversation]. What did I do?” she explained. “It was crickets. You can’t even have a conversation and you leave your Chanel? What are we doing? This is performative. It’s dramatics at best.”

The drama didn’t end there.

Shamea and Drew Sidora got into a heated argument.

After K. Michelle’s departure, Drew and Shamea found themselves in a heated argument. Shamea accused Drew of repeatedly bringing up K. Michelle and her rumored boyfriend, Blakk Tatted, who allegedly once DM’d K with a compliment. Drew denied the accusation, insisting that Shamea was helping spread false narratives and should instead encourage her friend to address the issue directly.

According to Drew, K. Michelle needed to have a direct conversation with her about whatever problem she had.

“She needs to speak up for herself. I’m not talking to the spokesperson,” she told Shamea. “You’re being her lapdog.”

Shamea wasn’t having it and fired back:

“I’m sitting here saying I understand both sides and you just called me her lapdog. I think you’re rude.”

The comment prompted Shamea to walk off and join K. Michelle in the car. Once reunited, the pair began mocking Drew’s recent performance of “The National Anthem.”

“People be so rude,” Drew said after seeing her co-stars pettily making fun of her performance.

Drew Sidora called Shamea and K.Michelle “dramatic” during WWHL.

Drew later stopped by Watch What Happens Live following the episode, where she described K. Michelle and Shamea’s behavior as “performative” and “dramatic.” As for K. Michelle, Drew admitted she’s still confused about why the newest Housewife seems to have an issue with her.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“I feel like it was for a moment cuz I don’t really know where this issue came from…I don’t even think she knows to [laughter] be honest. You know, I asked her and she didn’t tell me what the issue was …It’s like a scheme. It’s like this hidden deep down somewhere. We’re all trying to figure it out. I think I’m confused just like everybody else.”

Fans online appeared to agree too, with one netizen writing:

“K better be ready with some receipts and explanations at this reunion. Cause girl what.”

Another person penned:

“Their [Shamea and K.Michelle] behavior is actually not funny or fun to watch anymore. The scene with Drew shamea and k was actually sad— k walking out prematurely, Shamea constantly running away from confrontation in scenes, ugh.” Drew hopes to make amends with K.Michelle, but has her “eye on” Shamea. During her interview with DECIDER, Drew expressed hope that she’d find common ground with K.Michelle at the upcoming reunion. “I’m ready to get to know her if she’s open to it,” Sidora said. “We have not had that many conversations, and when we did, it almost got aggressive, as you saw in Dallas. I just want her to understand, you’ve got to be able to take the tea, take the shade, and it’s okay.” However, the housewife has her “eye on” Shamea, whom she believes is stirring up drama within amongst the cast. “There’s a lot of mess going on over there,” the actress and singer revealed. “When some of the ladies get together, we’re having fun, we’re celebrating, we’re supporting each other. It’s a sisterhood. And then over there, it’s just a lot going on that’s just giving messy, delusional, delulu. Hopefully, it’ll come out.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

What did you think of Drew Sidora and K. Michelle’s heated fight on RHOA? Thoughts?

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#RHOA Drew Sidora Wonders Why K.Michelle’s ‘So Rattled’ By Her Presence, Quizzically Questions ‘Performative’ Country Crooner was originally published on bossip.com