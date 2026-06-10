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TLDW: Here's What You Missed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1

Love Island USA Season 8 kicked off with romance, drama, surprise twists, and plenty of recouplings. Here's how social media feels about episodes 1-7

Published on June 10, 2026

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A woman with long red hair wearing a gold dress stands in the ocean at sunset, surrounded by other people in swimsuits. The text "Love Island USA" appears in the top left.
Source: Peacock / Love Island

The first week of Love Island USA Season 8 delivered plenty of drama, unexpected connections, and nonstop flirting as Islanders settled into the villa and began exploring their options. 


From surprise bombshells to solidifying couples and early relationship tests, Episodes 1-7 gave viewers plenty to talk about. The internet has a lot of thoughts and options on everything that’s happened in week one, but one thing they agree on is that there’s been no shortage of kissing. Viewers have pointed out how quickly contestants have been locking lips as they search for romance and try to secure their place in the villa. But that’s not all they’re saying, take a look at what the internet is saying about Love Island week one, season 8 

First off, the internet had to lay some ground rules for this season:

Episode 1- Islanders are welcomed to the villa and we have the first coupling of this season

Episode 2 Our first set of bombshells enter the villa

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Episode 3Do we have a huda part 2? it was daylight savings time

Episode 4 – We’ve got a new bombshell, Gimmie 10

Episode 5 Our first islander leaves

Episode 6We had a real messy challenge in a real big bed, plus 3 new bombshells

Episode 7No disrespect will be tolerated in our Villa, No closed off connections

TLDW: Here's What You Miseed Love Island Season 8 Week 1 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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