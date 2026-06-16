Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center After Judge Ruling

Federal judge ruled Congress has sole authority to rename the Kennedy Center

Overnight removal of Trump's name drew crowds, but was obstructed by a tarp

Judge also blocked plans to close the Center for a 2-year renovation

President Donald Trump’s name was officially removed from the Kennedy Center over the weekend after a federal judge ruled that neither the president nor the venue’s board had the authority to rename the iconic performing arts institution. Unfortunately for folks who waited hours to see the letters come down, a tarp has been put up, and it’s obstructing their view of the missing moniker.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

According to HuffPost, workers spent Friday installing and preparing to dismantle signage bearing Trump’s name before completing the removal early Saturday morning.

The sign came down after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in May that only Congress has the authority to change the Kennedy Center’s name. Cooper cited federal law establishing the venue as a memorial to former President John F. Kennedy.

According to Cooper’s ruling, the Kennedy Center’s founding statute leaves little room for interpretation regarding its official name.

“The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say so,” the judge wrote.

Cooper further emphasized that congressional approval would be required for any name change.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” the ruling stated.

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The decision blocked efforts by a Trump-backed Kennedy Center board to formally associate the venue with the president.

Overnight Removal Draws Crowd

HuffPost states that workers raced to meet an 11:59 p.m. deadline to remove Trump’s name from the building. However, the U.S. Department of Justice successfully requested a 12-hour extension after arguing that severe thunderstorms in the Washington area delayed the process.

As crews worked overnight, spectators gathered outside the venue hoping to witness the historic moment. HuffPost reported that workers erected a large tarp around 3 a.m. Saturday, obscuring the final stages of the removal and disappointing onlookers who had assembled to celebrate the sign coming down.

Thousands of additional viewers reportedly tuned in through a livestream tracking the process.

Judge Also Stops Proposed Two-Year Closure

The ruling extended beyond the naming dispute.

In HuffPost, Cooper also blocked plans approved by a Trump-installed board to close the Kennedy Center for two years while extensive renovations were completed.

Trump had promoted the project as a major restoration effort that would transform the venue into a world-class destination. Following the ruling, the president blasted Cooper in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“Can you imagine?” Trump wrote.

The president went on to accuse the judge of interfering with what he described as a necessary rebuilding effort, claiming the facility suffered from structural deterioration and pest issues.

“A Barack Hussein Obama Judge named Christopher Cooper has stopped a magnificent structural and aesthetic rebuilding of The Trump Kennedy Center,” Trump wrote before describing plans for improvements that would make the venue “the Finest anywhere in the World.”

Removal Comes Ahead Of Trump Birthday Celebration

The removal of Trump’s name came just one day before the president’s 80th birthday celebration.

Trump is expected to host an outdoor UFC event on the White House South Lawn as part of the festivities. Weather forecasts for Washington, D.C., are calling for hot and humid conditions along with scattered thunderstorms.

The same weather that delayed the removal process could potentially complicate plans for the birthday event, adding another wrinkle to a week already dominated by legal setbacks tied to Trump’s vision for the Kennedy Center.

For now, the building’s name remains unchanged, and Cooper’s ruling makes clear that any future effort to rename the landmark will require action from Congress, not the White House.

Toodles! Trump’s Name Officially Removed From Kennedy Center, But Here’s Why Onlookers STILL Can’t See The Missing Moniker was originally published on bossip.com