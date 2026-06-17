'The Thirst Is Real:' NeNe Leakes Accuses Drew Sidora Of 'Eating Her Leftovers' Amid THIS Former Fling's #RHOA Appearance

“What is dis, honey?”

Source: Prince Williams/ Charles Sykes

Real Housewives of Atlanta icon NeNe Leakes is setting social media ablaze, this time for some shady comments aimed at a current cast member. Following Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the OG peach holder hopped online to weigh in on Drew Sidora’s appearance with one of her former flings, accusing the singer of going after her (YN) leftovers.

What Happened Between Drew And NeNe?

During the episode, Drew attended Pinky Cole’s roller skating event, where she appeared to entertain the thought of Terry D, also known as Temper Boi, being her “man.”

Pinky shared during the show that she previously asked Temper to attend the event as Drew’s date, which apparently didn’t seem to sit well with NeNe. The former peach-holder threw shade at Drew, accusing the Housewife of snacking on her “leftovers.”

“If you wanted my leftovers you should have asked for a plate,” Nene told Drew. “It didn’t even taste good. The thirst is real,” she added.

During her confessional, Drew shared that she was introduced to Temper Boi through her hairstylist, Walter, at a wellness event, explaining that her stylist was simply trying to encourage her to step back into the dating world. Pinky appeared to support that message by personally inviting Terry to accompany Drew to her skate party. Even though she did appear to show a little interest when one of the girls called Terry her “man,” Drew made it clear she wasn’t interested in building a dating “roster” at this stage of her life.

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“I don’t have time for a roster,” she chuckled. Walter also confirmed that Drew “wasn’t interested” in her ex-fling. “I introduced them and @drewsidora wasn’t even interested at 1st, you can tell from the look on her face…nobody wants your leftovers; nobody even knew ya’ll were a thing,” he penned on social media, according a screenshot obtained by The RHOA Talk.

More on the flip!