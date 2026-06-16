Kim Wayans Finally Joins 'Scary Movie' — And She's Calling Out Her Brothers For Waiting Six Movies To Cast Her

“When you talk to the brothers, ask them why is Kim just getting her invitation now, OK? Get Marlon, Keenen, and Shawn on the phone and ask them (laughs).”

“You know, I love working with my brothers and it’s true, we grew up together so we do know each other and have a particular comedic dynamic between us, especially Marlon and I.”

“We’d love to go toe to toe and see who can be the most desperate, you know, who can pull the bigger laugh by doing something so outrageous and that’s a fun thing we like to do together.”