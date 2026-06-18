Messi Delivers Historic Hat Trick in Argentina’s World Cup Statement

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Messi Turns Kansas City Into Buenos Aires, Delivers Historic Hat Trick in Argentina’s World Cup Statement

Lionel Messi did not simply open Argentina’s 2026 World Cup. He owned it.

Messi set records as soon as he stepped onto the field, becoming the first man to play in six World Cups. Coupled with an opening night that felt similar to a sold out home game, Messi scored the first World Cup hat trick of his career and tied Miroslav Klose’s all-time tournament record with 16 World Cup goals, carrying Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in its opener.

For nearly 80 minutes at Arrowhead Stadium, the spectacle belonged to the 38-year-old captain. For all the noise around age, legacy and whether this tournament might serve as one final act, Messi answered with the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he is still him.

He was clinical in the 17th minute, instinctive in the 60th, and surgical again in the 76th. Three goals. One record matched. The entire night placed under his control.

The first was vintage Messi: a bending finish into the top-right corner after Argentina punished an Algeria turnover. The second came from anticipation, Messi reacting first to a rebound and converting before anyone else fully understood the danger. The third, the hat trick goal, was perhaps the most telling — a precise left-footed finish threaded through a defense that looked frozen by his timing and awareness.

Argentina’s 3-0 win was not just about a star finding the net. It was about a champion beginning its title defense with authority. Four years after opening the 2022 tournament with a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina left no room for anxiety this time. The reigning champions looked settled, experienced and ruthless, with Messi again at the center of everything.

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His hat trick also arrived on a day when the World Cup’s other superstars made their own noise. Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, while Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with two goals in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq. But by the end of the day, it was Messi who owned the headlines.

And as long as Messi is still summoning nights like this, belief is not just understandable.

It is inevitable.

Messi Delivers Historic Hat Trick in Argentina’s World Cup Statement was originally published on rnbphilly.com