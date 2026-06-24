Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft
Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft
The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, and this year’s class is being called one of the most talented in recent memory. The Washington Wizards won the Draft Lottery, earning the top selection in a class that has been widely praised as historically deep.
The Draft Lottery settled the order for the first four picks, with Washington landing No. 1 ahead of the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls, with the rest of the field slotting in by reverse order of their regular-season record.
Round 1 tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET with Round 2 following on June 24 also at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Here’s every selection as it happens, updated pick by pick.
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Round 1
1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, forward, BYU
2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson, guard, Kansas
3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, forward, Duke
4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, forward, North Carolina
5. Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana) – Keaton Wagler, guard, Illinois
6. Brooklyn Nets – Mikel Brown Jr., guard, Louisville
7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff Jr., guard, Arkansas
8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) – Kingston Flemings, guard, Houston
9. Dallas Mavericks – Morez Johnson Jr., forward, Michigan
10. Milwaukee Bucks – Brayden Burries, guard, Arizona
11. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg, forward, Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) – Aday Mara, center, Michigan
13. Miami Heat – Nate Ament, forward, Tennessee; traded to Milwaukee Bucks
14. Charlotte Hornets – Hannes Steinbach, forward, Washington
15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland) – Dailyn Swain, guard, Texas
16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando) – Bennett Stirtz, guard, Iowa; traded to Oklahoma City Thunder
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia) – Ebuka Okorie, guard, Stanford; traded to Detroit Pistons
18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix) – Christian Anderson, guard, Texas Tech
19. Toronto Raptors – Allen Graves, forward, Santa Clara
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) – Jayden Quaintance, center, Kentucky
21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota) – Karim Lopez, forward, Mexico; traded to Memphis Grizzlies
22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City) – Labaron Philon Jr., guard, Alabama
23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland) – Zuby Ejiofor, forward, St. John’s
24. New York Knicks – Cameron Carr, guard, Baylor; reportedly traded to Los Angeles Lakers
25. Los Angeles Lakers – Sergio de Larrea, forward, Spain; reportedly traded to Dallas Mavericks via New York Knicks
26. Denver Nuggets – Tarris Reed Jr., center, UConn; reportedly traded to San Antonio Spurs
27. Boston Celtics – Chris Cenac Jr., forward, Houston
28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Joshua Jefferson, forward, Iowa State; traded to Brooklyn Nets
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta) – Alex Karaban, forward, UConn; reportedly traded to San Antonio Spurs
30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia) – Koa Peat, forward, Arizona; reportedly traded to Phoenix Suns
Round 2
31. New York Knicks (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston):
32. Memphis Grizzlies (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
33. Minnesota Timberwolves (proposed trade from Minnesota):
34. Sacramento Kings: F Baba Miller, Cincinnati
35. San Antonio Spurs (from Utah via Minnesota)
36. LA Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah)
37. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Dallas)
38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland)
39. Houston Rockets (from Chicago via Washington)
40. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee via Orlando)
41. Miami Heat (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta)
42. San Antonio Spurs (from Portland via New Orleans)
43. Brooklyn Nets (from LA Clippers via Houston)
44. San Antonio Spurs (from Miami via Indiana)
45. Sacramento Kings (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York)
46. Orlando Magic
47. Phoenix Suns (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City)
48. Dallas Mavericks (from Phoenix via Washington)
49. Denver Nuggets (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State)
50. Toronto Raptors
51. Washington Wizards (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York)
52. LA Clippers (from Cleveland)
53. Houston Rockets
54. Golden State Warriors (from Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland)
55. New York Knicks
56. Chicago Bulls (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Phoenix)
57. Atlanta Hawks (from Boston)
58. New Orleans Pelicans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and LA Clippers)
59. Minnesota Timberwolves (from San Antonio via Indiana)
60. Washington Wizards (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami)
Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com