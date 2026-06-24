Honey Bee Nutrition LLC

Eating healthy can feel overwhelming with so much conflicting information online, but one North Texas nutrition expert is helping people cut through the noise.

This week on our DFW Business Blast Spotlight, we’re sitting down with Bea Carroll, MBA, RDN, LDN, founder of Honey Bee Nutrition, LLC. As a clinical dietitian, corporate wellness speaker, and nutrition consultant, Bea is passionate about making healthy living practical, realistic, and sustainable.

Instead of chasing the latest diet trends, Bea focuses on helping busy professionals, families, and organizations build habits that improve energy, support metabolic health, and strengthen overall well-being. One of her biggest areas of focus is the gut-brain connection and how the foods we eat can impact not only our physical health but our mental wellness too.

During our conversation, Bea shares what inspired her to launch Honey Bee Nutrition, common nutrition myths people should stop believing, and simple steps anyone can take to create healthier habits without completely changing their lifestyle.

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Truth On GLP-1s, Gut Health & Weight Loss with Bea Carroll was originally published on thebeatdfw.com