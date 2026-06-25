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Fifteen people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a DART bus drove over what officials described as a hole in the street along Harry Hines Boulevard. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, a metal plate shifted, exposing the hole and causing the bus to become trapped. Four people were taken to Parkland, four to Baylor, and seven to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Thankfully, everyone is expected to recover, but this situation raises a bigger question: How many more warning signs does Dallas need before our road conditions become a true public safety priority?

Anyone who drives through Dallas knows the struggle. From Ross Avenue to Henderson and roads leading to Love Field, potholes have become a frustrating part of daily life. These aren’t just minor inconveniences. They damage tires, wreck alignments, destroy suspensions, and now we’ve seen how dangerous neglected road conditions can become for public transportation riders.

The city says it aims to repair dangerous potholes within 24 hours, yet complaints continue to pour in from residents who feel repairs are delayed or temporary at best. Meanwhile, drivers are left paying repair bills out of pocket because Texas law protects the city from liability when road conditions damage our vehicles.

Dallas is one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Our infrastructure should reflect that growth. Residents shouldn’t have to dodge craters on their morning commute or worry about whether a pothole could cause a serious accident.

If you see a dangerous pothole, report it by calling 311. But reporting the problem can only go so far. At some point, the city must make lasting investments in the roads we all depend on every day.

Because a city this big—and this important—should be doing better.

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Dallas Has a Pothole Problem — And It’s Time to Fix It was originally published on thebeatdfw.com