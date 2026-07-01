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Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP]

Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP]

Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendryx reunited as Labelle for a night in NYC to honor their iconic album, 'Nightbirds,' and late member Sarah Dash.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Two performers in elaborate costumes embracing on a stage, with a large theatrical backdrop and audience members visible in the foreground.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center

Being in command of an audience over the span of decades is no easy feat, yet somehow the surviving ladies of Labelle have made it look that way for well over 60 years and counting.

Starting as a quartet back when they were still getting the lineup and group name down pact, it would be the trio consisting of Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx and the late Sarah Dash who would spark a streak in soul music that has since become legendary.

Nestled within the group’s dynamic discography is their breakout 1974 album, Nightbirds, a best-selling effort thanks to its worldwide number one hit single, “Lady Marmalade.” Following an infamous split in the mid-70s, individual solo success throughout the ’80s, reconciliation in the ’90s and an official comeback album in 2008 with Back to Now, the past 20 years since have played out as a victory lap of sorts; all three women regularly came together for performances, anniversary events, award ceremonies and to simply show support for each other’s continued solo success.

Although the unfortunate loss of Sarah on September 20, 2021 marked a somber turning point in the group’s journey together, it’s through the efforts of both Nona and Patti that her memory continues to live on. The latest occasion was at Lincoln Center in New York City this past weekend (June 28) for a special concert in tribute to a career-defining LP and their fallen sister in song.

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The one-night-only performance was made even more special thanks to the handful of guests who helped make it an unforgettable night, including original Labelle musicians Eddie Martinez on guitar, Carmine Rojas on bass and Jose Rossy on percussion. However, it was the sheer power of renowned vocalists Ledisi, Sandra St. Victor of The Family Stand, Kimberly Nichole and Adrienne Warren who joined in to help belt out classic album cuts off Nightbirds like “Are You Lonely?,” “What Can I Do for You?” and an extended joint rendition of “Lady Marmalade” that brought all the ladies on stage for a grand finale.

A surprising standout moment proved to be the appearance of Sarah Dash herself in the form of a convincing AI projection to sing her verse from the retrospective Pressure Cookin’ album cut, “(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood.”

What was most rewarding in attending Nightbirds: The Music of Labelle was the sight of looking into the crowd to see supporters that reflected every decade of the group’s lengthy reign. The Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center was filled to capacity with fans who can probably remember buying the album on release day as well as those who discovered it for the first time years later. In short, it made for unwavering proof that some legacies are simply too strong and impactful to fade away.

Labelle has without question made a lasting impression.

Take a look below at a photo recap of Nightbirds: The Music of Labelle in NYC:

Two performers on stage singing into microphones, accompanied by a band. The performers are wearing elaborate, colorful costumes.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
Two performers on stage, one wearing a red floral dress and the other in a colorful patterned outfit, singing and dancing energetically.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A large audience in a theater watching a performance on a large screen, which displays a colorful image of three women in elaborate costumes.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A performer wearing a white robe and turban stands at a microphone, reading from a book, surrounded by musicians on a dimly lit stage.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A group of older musicians performing on stage, including a woman singing into a microphone and two men playing electric guitars.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A woman singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a sparkling black dress and with long dark hair.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A performer in a colorful feathered costume singing into a microphone on stage, with a musician playing keyboard in the background.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A woman with curly dark hair singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a sparkling strapless dress and surrounded by colorful lighting.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A person wearing a cowboy hat and fringe jacket performing on stage with a microphone.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A performer in a red dress singing on stage, surrounded by musicians playing instruments.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A person wearing a bright red dress with a large flower on the shoulder, dancing and singing into a microphone on a stage with colorful lighting.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A holographic figure of a woman in a silver outfit appears to be performing on a stage, with a band and audience visible below.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A group of women in colorful, sparkling outfits performing on stage, with one woman in a green and gold outfit singing into a microphone.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A group of musicians and dancers performing on stage, with the audience visible in the foreground. The performers are wearing colorful, elaborate costumes and appear to be in the midst of an energetic musical performance.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center
A large crowd at a concert or performance, with performers on stage and a large screen displaying the "Labelle" logo.
Lawrence Sumulong / © Lincoln Center

Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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