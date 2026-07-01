Lakers Target Pistons Star Jalen Duren

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

With LeBron James informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he won’t return next season, the franchise has shifted its focus to building around Luka Doncic. One player reportedly on the team’s radar is Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, as Los Angeles explores options to bolster its frontcourt.

Duren, one of the top restricted free agents this summer, has meetings with the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, ESPN reports. By bringing in Duren, even if only for a meeting, the Lakers hope to fulfill a request made by Doncic to play with an “A-list center.”

“The 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man is coming off his first All-Star appearance and an All-NBA third-team nod, averaging 19.5 points on 65% shooting with 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for a Pistons team that won 60 games and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference,” ESPN reports.

The Lakers already have Deandre Ayton on their roster for next season, but they have around $52 million to offer Duren, 22. If the Lakers decide to make an offer during the salary cap moratorium, the Pistons would have until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7 to match.

ESPN notes that the Lakers still have a bunch of free agents on the team that they have to make decisions on, including Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, and Luke Kennard. The Lakers have already reached an extension with Austin Reaves, who agreed to a four-year, $185 million contract.

Sacramento’s reported pursuit of Jalen Duren would require a sign-and-trade deal, but there’s a major obstacle. According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, any agreement would likely have to include three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who is owed $94 million over the final two years of his contract.

For now, however, Detroit has little interest in moving its young center. ESPN reported that the Pistons have no plans to include Duren in a sign-and-trade package despite his exploration of the free-agent market.

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It was previously reported that Duren planned to meet with outside teams after becoming frustrated with the pace and direction of contract negotiations with Detroit.

Duren also enters free agency after a disappointing postseason. He averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field as the Pistons were eliminated by the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Lakers Target Pistons Star Jalen Duren was originally published on cassiuslife.com