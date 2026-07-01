Mariah Simone Winston Dishes On Her MSFIT Brand And Upcoming Wedding To Kevon Looney

MSFIT combines Mariah's passions for fitness, athletics, and empowering women to look and feel their best.

Mariah's versatile personal style is reflected in the brand, offering pieces that transition seamlessly from workouts to everyday life.

Mariah's supportive partner Kevon and family have been instrumental in her journey as a Black businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Source: Courtesy of Brand

Mariah Simone Winston launched MSFIT in 2020. The luxury athleisure brand combined all the things she is passionate about: fitness, athletics, and empowering women to look and feel their best. As the wife of Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors, she understands the importance of being able to smoothly transition from the court to the workplace and to the afterparty. The athleisure trend is where fitness and style intersect and MSFIT embodies the multifunctional mantra. Branded tees, stylish sweats, pants, accessories and shirts you can transitional from day to night with staple pieces like a blazer or shoe, Mariah’s personal flavor is the DNA of the brand. MSFIT stands for her initials and fit lifestyle.

“MSFIT was born from my desire to create elevated athleisure that seamlessly transitions from workouts to everyday life, explained Winston. “As someone with an athletic background in basketball, constantly balancing fitness, entrepreneurship, travel, and family, I wanted pieces that felt stylish, functional, and versatile.”

In this era, versatility is a through-line in Mariah’s life. Between balancing her growing business and runway model career, she’s preparing to walk down the aisle. We caught up with the bride-to-be about her MSFIT brand and how she’s preparing for her wedding.

Get into our convo, below:

HelloBeautiful: How has the response been to the brand?

Mariah Simone Winston: The response has been incredible. One of the most rewarding parts has been seeing people genuinely connect with the brand and make it a part of their everyday lives. We’ve built a community of individuals who value confidence, self-expression, and showing up as the best version of themselves and that has always been the goal. Seeing the NBA community support MSFIT the way they have means a lot to me. Watching the brand be worn, represented, and even walked through the tunnel is special. I’m grateful for the support and the community behind it.

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HB: How would you describe your style?

Mariah: Day to day my style is very versatile. Some days I lean into edgy streetwear, and other days I love a more feminine timeless look. For example, for my bachelorette I wanted to keep everything bridal related, but I did mix up edgy and feminine styles. I had a custom Chama Corset dress with floral embellishments for Paris and a custom silhouette made by Alba. But in Miami, I went more edgy and I had a Dolce Gabbana dress with a corset with a cone bust, I felt really cool in that look. But if you happen to catch me at the grocery store, I would probably wear an oversize zipper hoodie with some flared sweatpants, a nice trainer, and a Chanel to elevate the look.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

HB: How have you incorporated your style into your brand?

Mariah: I love feeling elevated while still being comfortable. Everything I create is rooted in what I wear day to day, because I want people to feel the same when they wear MSFIT. When I buy clothes, I really pay attention to the quality, the cut, how it’s made, and I want MSFIT to embody the same. I will go through 1000 samples before I finalize a product. The quality is very important to me because whether you go to the grocery store, to brunch or wherever you may be, I want you to feel elevated and that you can wear MSFIT anywhere you go.

HB: Who has been your top supporter when it comes to being a Black businesswoman and entrepreneur?

Mariah: Without question, Kevon and my family. Building a business comes with challenges, and having a partner and family who believe in your vision, encourage you through difficult moments, and celebrate your wins makes all the difference. They have been so supportive since day one.

Businesswoman And Bride-To-Be

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

HB: Congratulations on your upcoming wedding. What has been the most rewarding part of planning?

Mariah: The most rewarding part of wedding planning has definitely been designing every part of it. As a creative person, being so hands-on with the vision, especially my wedding dress and all my bridal looks, has been one of my favorite parts. Kevon and I have blended both of our styles to create something that feels so true to us, from the smallest details like the silverware and table linens to the florals and the overall atmosphere of the venue. I’ve loved being involved in every detail and even traveling to NYC with my stylist to curate each bridal look. The entire process has been so special and so much fun.

HB: What can you tell us about your wedding dress?

Mariah: I have to keep a little mystery for the big day! What I can say is that I wanted something timeless, elegant, and reflective of who I am. It’s a dress that makes me feel beautiful, confident, and like the best version of myself.

HB: What are you looking forward to most that day?

Mariah: Marrying my best friend. At the end of the day, that’s what all of this is about. As beautiful as the details are, the thing I’m most excited about is standing in front of the people we love and officially beginning this next chapter together.

HB: What approach are you taking to writing your vows?

Mariah: I want my vows to feel personal, honest, and reflective of our journey. We’ve grown so much together over the years, and I want my words to capture not only the love we share but also the commitment we’re making to continue growing together.

HB: Tell me about your soon-to-be husband in a sentence.

Mariah: Kevon is God fearing , the kindest, most grounded, and most selfless person I’ve ever met, and I feel incredibly blessed to be building a life with him.

HB: How would you describe your love?

Mariah: Our love is rooted in friendship, trust, faith, and mutual respect. We’ve built such a solid foundation as friends first, and that’s what has carried us through every season of life. We’ve grown together in so many ways, and I truly believe that’s what makes our relationship so special. We’ve always chosen each other. We’re not only partners, but best friends and soulmates.

Mariah Simone Winston Dishes On Her MSFIT Brand And Upcoming Wedding To Kevon Looney was originally published on hellobeautiful.com