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National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can't Miss

National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can’t Miss

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with the best 2026 food deals, freebies, and limited-time discounts from your favorite restaurants.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Crispy golden fried chicken served in a takeaway plate, Concept for online food delivery, fast casual dining, quick takeaway service, and digital menu advertising.
Source: ruksutakarn / Getty

Crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor, fried chicken is getting the spotlight this National Fried Chicken Day. Whether you’re craving classic Southern-style chicken, spicy sandwiches, tenders, or wings, restaurants across the country are celebrating with limited-time deals, discounts, and freebies. From fast-food favorites to local chains, here’s where you can score the best National Fried Chicken Day food deals before they’re gone.

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Bonchon

The ultra-craveable Korean fried chicken franchise is offering $5 off purchases of $15 or more.

Jollibee

FREE DELIVERY offer on the Jollibee App for a minimum purchase

Hangry Joe’s

BOGOs and $2 tenders

ZAXBYS

Enjoy 1 chicken bacon ranch or chicken fajita quesadilla a la carte for $6!

Church’s Chicken

Get an extra 2PC already loaded in your Church’s Real Rewards account.

Whataburger

$2 Signature Whatachick’n Sandwich. Grab yours Monday in the Whataburger App.

Pollo Campero

 Free fried chicken leg or thigh with any meal purchase at participating locations

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

TEN (10) lucky winners will score a $100 DoorDash Gift Card

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Rewards members will earn 4X points on every purchase today

Golden Chick

10 Golden Tenders® + 3 Golden Rolls for $14.99.

Birdcall

Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1. Valid in-store only with promo code “CHICKENDAY” at the kiosk

Buffalo Wild Wings

FREE wings to America if the USA wins the soccer tournament! 🇺🇸 Watch the USA game tonight at Buffalo Wild Wings. Redeemable 8/3/26, 3-6 pm local time, one free order of 6 traditional bone-in or boneless wings, dine-in only. No purchase necessary.

 6 for $19.99 

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Chicken biscuits are being sold in pairs today at Maple Street, one of them free.

KFC

$10 bucket monday to friday

Popeyes

$6 Big Back Box

National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can’t Miss was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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