Nolan Wells: Family Mourns 'Special Soul' After Body Found Following Horn Island Disappearance

Nolan Wells, 18, went missing on July 4th while on Horn Island with friends

A body believed to be Nolan's was found on July 6th, confirmed by his family

Extensive multi-agency search efforts were conducted, including the United Cajun Navy

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells (Middle Right) went missing on the fourth of July.

UPDATE – Tuesday, July 6, 2026, 4:42 p.m. EST

Nolan Xavier Wells’ devastated mother, Christine Wonsley, is speaking out after authorities discovered a body believed to be that of her missing 18-year-old son on the morning of July 6. In a Facebook post shared Monday afternoon, Wonsley seemingly , though authorities have not yet released an official identification.

“I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days,” the grieving mother wrote. “His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve.”

During an interview with WLOX, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said DNA testing will officially confirm the identity. However, he added, “There is no reason to believe it is not him.” The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also said the body matched Wells’ description, while members of the family shared posts on social media confirming their heartbreaking loss.

A body believed to be Nolan Wells was found on the morning of June 6.

Earlier Monday morning (July 6), Mississippi authorities announced that a body had been discovered on the northwest end of Horn Island following an extensive multi-agency search for Wells. The urgent search began after the 18-year-old went missing near Horn Island. According to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, Wells was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, while spending Independence Day on the island with friends. Ledbetter said Wells’ mother reported him missing late Saturday night after he failed to return home. She also shared photos from the outing on Facebook in hopes that someone would find her son.

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Sadly, a park ranger discovered a body at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, according to a report from WLOX. Wells’ grandfather, Christopher Wells Sr., also took to Facebook to confirm that the body found was Nolan.

“My daughter Christine, and her husband Elmore prayed for a positive outcome but they also had to prepare themselves for the worst now that my grandson has been found it’s time for answers,” he wrote Monday afternoon. “But be mindful they need space and need to grieve there has been enough finger pointing let law enforcement do their job.”

Nolan Wells Missing On Horn Island: What happened?

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Jackson County Mobile Command Unit, had been searching Horn Island near the Lake Mars Boat Launch, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Gulf Islands National Seashore officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The sheriff’s office has established its command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch, located at 1200 Lake Mars Ave. in Ocean Springs. The United Cajun Navy had also joined the operation, deploying aircrafts to assist with search efforts.

Wells was described as an 18-year-old Black man standing at approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Investigators said he was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, sunglasses, and no shirt. A photo shared during the search shows him sitting on a boat with three friends while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

The United Cajun Navy’s Josh Gill said Nolan Wells was last seen “talking to a girl” on the north end of Horn Island.

The United Cajun Navy said it was concentrating its search on Wells’ last known location on the island, according to incident commander Josh Gill. In a Facebook post shared July 5, Gill said Wells was last seen on the island’s north end “talking to a girl” in the area before he went out to Horn Island with his friends on the boat.

As the search continued, United Cajun Navy member Brian Trascher shared additional details with WLOX about areas crews had investigated.

“There were some people that thought he might have wandered off to the middle of the island, maybe into that lake. We sent people up there today, and if he was barefoot, there’s no way he made it up there,” Brian said. “There’s cactuses and a lot of thorny brush. He would not have comfortably been able to make it to the middle of the island. He probably would’ve turned around and went to the beach.“

Nolan Wells Missing: What can you do to help?

Search crews remained active Monday morning, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continuing operations from its command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch.

Officials said that the investigation remains active and are urging anyone who spoke with Wells on Horn Island Saturday, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

“If you were one of the group that was with him or you were on the island and you were there and saw anything, please don’t be afraid to come forward and tell the authorities exactly what you know,” said Trascher. “It’s very important right now in these critical moments that we get truthful, confirmable information.”

The sheriff’s department said even the smallest piece of information could prove critical in helping investigators determine Wells’ last known location.

Wells previously played football at Ocean Springs High School and was a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College. On July 5, the college shared a message on Facebook asking the community to keep Wells and his loved ones in their thoughts.

“The SMCC Family is praying for beloved football player Nolan Wells, his loved ones and everyone involved in the search,” the college penned. “We ask our community to join us in praying for Nolan’s safe return.”

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Nolan Wells: Family Mourns 'Special Soul' After Body Found Following Horn Island Disappearance was originally published on bossip.com