10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked
- Certain songs have become cultural staples that instantly create a feeling of community at cookouts.
There is one thing every great summer barbecue has in common besides smoky ribs, overflowing coolers, and somebody’s uncle claiming he is the undefeated spades champion. The music has to be right. Check out 10 of the best BBQ songs of all time.
A great playlist does more than fill the silence. It sets the mood from the moment the grill gets hot until the last foil-wrapped plate heads out the door. The best cookout songs bring generations together. They get cousins out of lawn chairs, convince aunties to hit the dance floor, and somehow inspire everyone to sing every lyric like they’re headlining the concert.
The Root‘s curated cookout playlist talks about how certain records have become cultural staples because they instantly create a feeling of community. REVOLT also highlights the mix of soul, Hip-Hop, R&B, funk, and line dance classics that continue to define Black summer gatherings. While every family has its own playlist, these songs have earned permanent rotation status.
Scroll on for our picks for the 10 greatest BBQ songs of all time.
10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time
1. “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
Nothing closes out a cookout quite like this classic. The second those opening notes play, everyone knows it is time for the Electric Slide. It is the unofficial anthem of Black family gatherings.
2. “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Few songs capture the feeling of summer better. Relaxed, nostalgic, and timeless, this record sounds like sunshine in musical form.
3. “Outstanding” by The Gap Band
Whether people are dancing or serving another plate, this funk favorite always keeps the energy flowing.
4. “Love and Happiness” by Al Green
Soul music simply belongs at the cookout, and this classic remains one of the greatest feel-good records ever made.
5. “Back That Azz Up” by Juvenile
Every family has that one relative waiting for this song to come on. Once it does, the dance floor officially opens.
6. “Candy” by Cameo
Its infectious groove guarantees smiles, singalongs, and plenty of two-stepping.
7. “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross
Silky vocals and joyful energy make this one an easy crowd-pleaser for every generation.
8. “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
When the playlist needs a boost, this hit instantly turns the backyard into a party.
9. “The Wobble” by V.I.C.
No explanation needed. Once this comes on, everyone suddenly remembers the choreography.
10. “Flash Light” by Parliament
George Clinton’s funk masterpiece has been getting people on their feet for decades and still sounds just as electric today.
No matter which songs make your personal top 10, great food might bring everyone to the barbecue, but the right playlist is what turns it into a memory.
10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked was originally published on globalgrind.com