Source: imageBROKER/Furo L Felix / Getty 10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn’t Know for National French Fry Day Golden, crispy, salty, and impossible to resist. French fries are one of the world’s favorite comfort foods, and National French Fry Day is the perfect excuse to order an extra side. Whether you love them curly, waffle, crinkle-cut, shoestring, or loaded with toppings, here are 10 fun facts that might make you appreciate your fries even more. RELATED: Best Wing Spots in Indiana RELATED: 10 Fun Facts About Chocolate Ice Cream

1. They’re Probably Not Actually French Despite the name, many historians believe French fries actually originated in Belgium, where villagers were frying potatoes as early as the late 1600s. The “French” name may have come from American soldiers who encountered them in French-speaking Belgium during World War I.

2. Americans Eat Billions Every Year The average American eats nearly 30 pounds of French fries each year, making them one of the country’s most popular side dishes.

3. McDonald’s Sells the Most Fries in the World No surprise here. McDonald’s serves billions of orders of fries every year, making it the world’s largest French fry seller. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Thomas Jefferson Helped Popularize Fries in America One of America’s Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, is credited with serving “potatoes served in the French manner” at the White House in the early 1800s.

5. There Are More Fry Styles Than You Think Besides regular fries, there are: Curly fries

Waffle fries

Steak fries

Shoestring fries

Crinkle-cut fries

Tornado fries

Cottage fries

Smiley fries

Loaded fries Everyone has a favorite.

7. The World’s Most Expensive Fries Cost Hundreds of Dollars Luxury restaurants have created gourmet French fries topped with ingredients like truffle oil, edible gold, premium cheeses, and rare truffles, with one famous order costing nearly $200.

8. National French Fry Day Is Celebrated Every July The holiday has become one of the most anticipated food celebrations of the summer, with restaurants across the country offering free fries and special deals.

9. Fries Taste Better Because of Science The perfect fry combines a crispy exterior with a soft, fluffy inside. That satisfying crunch comes from the Maillard reaction, which occurs when potatoes are cooked at high temperatures.

10. Fries Have Their Own Emoji 🍟 French fries are one of the few foods with their very own emoji, proving they’re officially part of internet culture.