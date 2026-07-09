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10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn't Kno....

10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn’t Know for National French Fry Day

Whether you love them curly, waffle, crinkle-cut, shoestring, or loaded with toppings, here are 10 fun facts that might make you appreciate your fries even more.

Published on July 9, 2026

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  • French fries likely originated in Belgium, not France.
  • Americans consume billions of French fries annually, making them a top side dish.
  • McDonald's is the world's largest seller of French fries.
Fresh yellow fries on a black table with sea salt
Source: imageBROKER/Furo L Felix / Getty

10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn’t Know for National French Fry Day

Golden, crispy, salty, and impossible to resist. French fries are one of the world’s favorite comfort foods, and National French Fry Day is the perfect excuse to order an extra side.

Whether you love them curly, waffle, crinkle-cut, shoestring, or loaded with toppings, here are 10 fun facts that might make you appreciate your fries even more.

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1. They’re Probably Not Actually French

Despite the name, many historians believe French fries actually originated in Belgium, where villagers were frying potatoes as early as the late 1600s. The “French” name may have come from American soldiers who encountered them in French-speaking Belgium during World War I.

2. Americans Eat Billions Every Year

The average American eats nearly 30 pounds of French fries each year, making them one of the country’s most popular side dishes.

3. McDonald’s Sells the Most Fries in the World

No surprise here. McDonald’s serves billions of orders of fries every year, making it the world’s largest French fry seller.

4. Thomas Jefferson Helped Popularize Fries in America

One of America’s Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, is credited with serving “potatoes served in the French manner” at the White House in the early 1800s.

5. There Are More Fry Styles Than You Think

Besides regular fries, there are:

  • Curly fries
  • Waffle fries
  • Steak fries
  • Shoestring fries
  • Crinkle-cut fries
  • Tornado fries
  • Cottage fries
  • Smiley fries
  • Loaded fries

Everyone has a favorite.

6. Ketchup Isn’t the Only Dip

Around the world, fries are paired with:

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  • Mayonnaise (Belgium & Netherlands)
  • Curry ketchup (Germany)
  • Gravy (Canada’s poutine)
  • Garlic aioli
  • Ranch
  • Cheese sauce
  • Vinegar
  • Chili

7. The World’s Most Expensive Fries Cost Hundreds of Dollars

Luxury restaurants have created gourmet French fries topped with ingredients like truffle oil, edible gold, premium cheeses, and rare truffles, with one famous order costing nearly $200.

8. National French Fry Day Is Celebrated Every July

The holiday has become one of the most anticipated food celebrations of the summer, with restaurants across the country offering free fries and special deals.

9. Fries Taste Better Because of Science

The perfect fry combines a crispy exterior with a soft, fluffy inside. That satisfying crunch comes from the Maillard reaction, which occurs when potatoes are cooked at high temperatures.

10. Fries Have Their Own Emoji 🍟

French fries are one of the few foods with their very own emoji, proving they’re officially part of internet culture.

No matter how you like them, French fries continue to be one of the world’s most popular comfort foods.

Whether you’re a fan of classic fast-food fries or gourmet loaded creations, there’s no denying they’ve earned their place as one of the most beloved side dishes of all time.

10 Fun Facts About French Fries You Probably Didn’t Know for National French Fry Day was originally published on hot1009.com

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