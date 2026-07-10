Watches are making a comeback in celebrity fashion

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #l0dGuS_5SEM, 'Watching the time to see when is my time 🕑' uploaded by Jacob Vega (https://unsplash.com/@rexcrtv), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-with-a-watch-on-his-wrist-l0dGuS_5SEM on July 8th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Some things to keep in mind with wristwatch fashion are that luxury watches must reflect personal taste, vintage timepieces aren’t just for collections but also for your wrist, and your watch should complement modern fashion.

Celebrity fashion is always evolving, which is why fans love watching their favorite celebs to see what new fashion item they are rocking this week, month, or year. The ever-changing landscape of celebrity accessories is at the forefront this year, since watches are making a comeback.

Celebrities are using watches as a statement accessory to combine style, craftsmanship, and personal expression. Are you interested in seeing how you can do the same and mimic your favorite celebrity’s red carpet style?

Luxury Watches Reflect Personal Taste

Many celebrities view watches as more than functional accessories.

Luxury timepieces often represent craftsmanship, engineering, and heritage. Carefully selected materials, intricate mechanical movements, and distinctive designs make each watch a reflection of personal style rather than simply a way to tell time.

Whether choosing understated elegance or bold statement pieces, celebrities often use watches to complement their individual image. The most influential celebrity watch collector is John Mayer, who endorsed the green-dial Rolex Daytona, driving prices from $68K to $90K+, according to Social Life Magazine.

Collectors also appreciate the history and artistry behind many well-known watchmakers. Check out the Aries Gold Watches Collection to purchase your own luxury watch.

Vintage Timepieces Are Gaining Attention

Vintage watches have become especially popular among fashion-conscious celebrities. A lot of these vintage watches come from the famous watch brand Patek Philippe, like the 5208T from 2017 that’s worth $6.23 million, according to Antique Valuable Detector.

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Older models offer unique character, historical significance, and distinctive designs that are difficult to replicate in modern collections. Wearing vintage pieces allows public figures to showcase individuality while celebrating classic craftsmanship.

Many collectors also value the rarity of discontinued models, making vintage watches both fashionable and highly sought after.

This renewed appreciation has fueled interest across the luxury watch market.

Watches Complement Modern Fashion

Today’s celebrities frequently incorporate watches into carefully styled looks.

The following all pair naturally with thoughtfully chosen timepieces:

Oversized suits

Tailored evening wear

Relaxed denim

Monochromatic outfits

Minimalist fashion

Rather than competing with clothing, watches often provide a subtle finishing touch that completes an overall look.

Stylists increasingly view watches as important accessories alongside:

Jewelry

Handbags

Footwear

Attention to these small details contributes to a polished personal style.

Fashion Influencers and Celebrity Fashion Love Watches in 2026

It’s time to get off social media and go out and grab yourself a vintage timepiece or a luxury watch to complement your fashion aesthetic and also to mimic your favorite celebrity’s fashion sense.

Watches aren’t just for telling the time anymore, but they are a whole celebrity fashion statement. People can learn a lot about you from the timepiece you wear.

What does your watch say about you, and what do you want it to say? Don’t just think about it; curate your lifestyle and fashion sense using a new luxury watch.

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