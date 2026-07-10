Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kodak Black Suggests 'KKK' Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

Published on July 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Kodak Black has the internet scratching its head again after sharing one of his wildest ideas yet.

During a recent livestream, the Florida rapper suggested that he, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar should form a rap group. At first, the idea didn’t sound too far-fetched. Three heavyweight artists linking up? Fans have seen crazier collaborations.

Then Yak revealed what he thinks the group should be called: “KKK.” His reasoning? It’s the first initial of all three of their names. Needless to say, the chat wasn’t feeling that one.

Kodak doubled down, claiming he believes both Ye and Kendrick are “woke,” just like him.

“We black jews, we Israelites.”

The comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans questioning what exactly Kodak was trying to get across.

As for Kanye, he may not be too eager to entertain the idea. After years of backlash over his antisemitic remarks, the Chicago rapper has recently made efforts to repair his public image, even taking out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to issue a public apology.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Neither Kanye nor Kendrick has responded to Kodak’s proposal.

See how social media is reacting below.

https://twitter.com/HamasCEO/status/2074675906304483340?s=20

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from The Morning Hustle

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Mind = Blown — 31 Black Celebs You Might Not Have Known Were Related

17 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can’t Miss

12 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Known Were Related

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

News  |  Zack Linly

Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close