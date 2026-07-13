Getting To Know Cliff Vmir: The Viral Celebrity Hair Stylist Building His Empire His Way

Cliff has been doing hair since age 14, driven by his love for the industry.

He has leveraged his popular hair product line to expand into salons, tools, and more.

Cliff believes hair is a crown that defines one's look and confidence.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Cliff Vmir is both a viral and in-real-life sensation for good reason: He gives the people what they want.

The Atlanta hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur is what we’d call a “multi-everything.”

He runs his businesses to a “T.” He does not play about his money, the management of his stores, his products, or the customers who support him.

Cliff also loves to serve the girls, regularly stepping out in custom lace fronts, silky hair created with his own products, bombshell makeup, and outfits that have us searching for options.

And Cliff is personable. He stays connected to his clients and is all about people who want to learn from his journey. He is building across beauty, retail, products, and salon ownership while remaining close to the work that started it all.

HelloBeautiful caught up with Cliff to talk about his love of hair, his growing business, and what women should prioritize when caring for their crowns.

Getting To Know Cliff Vmir: He’s Been Doing Hair Since He Was 14

Cliff has been doing hair since he was a teenager. Even if money were no object, he says he would still be working in and out of the salon.

“Oh, I’ve been doing hair for a while now. I am now 29, and I’ve been doing this since I was 14,” he said.

“I move with integrity. Like, of course, money pays our bills, but it’s different when you really love it. If I didn’t really love it, I wouldn’t be so deeply involved. I love everything about hair in the beauty industry.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Most fans know Cliff from his magical silkening hair-straightening spray. But he’s quickly become more than just that.

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Cliff leveraged the popularity of his secret serum to develop a complete line of products and tools. The collection includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, silk balm serum, mousse, hot combs, flat irons, lace vents, and more.”

In 2025, he opened his first salon in Atlanta. The space is staffed by what Cliff calls his “Femme boys,” a team of masculine and clean-cut hairstylists charged with making every woman feel special from the moment she walks through the door.

The goal is also to make sure she walks out turning heads, wearing a style that matches who she is and gives her an added boost of confidence.

HB asked the stylist how he consults women on their hair. “I usually ask something like, ‘Hey, how do you normally wear your hair, and what products do you normally use?’” he shared.

He continued, “I also ask, ‘What do you normally, or what is a typical hair day like for you?’ And that’s how we do it.”

Getting To Know Cliff Vmir: Hair Is The Crown You Never Take Off

Cliff has worked with celebrities inside and outside Atlanta and traveled across the country with his products. During the 2026 Essence Festival, his booth became one of the festival’s most sought-after beauty stops. Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and Coi Leray were among the stars who he chatted it up with.

Cliff’s story begins with a teenager who loved doing hair, continues to viral moments on social media, and has grown into a business that now includes a salon, products, tools, and more. And one look at Cliff, his Femme boys, or his attitude shows that he is not stopping.

Hair is everything.

“I just feel like hair is the crown that you never take off, and it’s, it’s like a staple piece,” Cliff told HB. “You know, that’s the first thing people see when they see you is your hair. So you gotta always make sure it’s on point.”

Getting To Know Cliff Vmir: The Viral Celebrity Hair Stylist Building His Empire His Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com