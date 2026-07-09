Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Source: Wells Family GoFundMe / Screenshot

The death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells has reignited calls across the Black community for greater urgency in protecting Black children, teens and young adults across the country. For decades, Black youth in the United States have died at significantly higher rates than their white counterparts, a longstanding disparity that continues to raise concerns.

Wells, a college football player from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, disappeared on July 4, 2026, during an Independence Day boating trip with friends to the remote Horn Island. Two days later, his body was recovered from the water near the island’s northern end. As investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding his death, new details are raising additional questions.

Mississippi authorities say they don’t see signs of foul play in Nolan Wells’ death.

While local authorities initially believed Wells accidentally drowned and said they found no immediate signs of foul play, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News on July 7 that the group Wells traveled with returned to the mainland without him.

“They went back without Nolan,” Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.”

Ben Crump says there are many “contradictions” in the state’s investigation so far.

Despite those statements, Wells’ family says there are still significant unanswered questions. They have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, arranged for Wells’ body to be flown to Washington, D.C., for an independent autopsy, and launched their own investigation separate from local authorities, according to Crump’s interview with Linsey Davis on ABC News.

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“We’re trying to be very transparent because the family has some concerns about the state of Mississippi doing an investigation of the death of a young Black man where young white students may be looked at as having some culpability,” Crump explained during the interview published July 9. “When you think about the history of Mississippi? This is the state where Emmet Till was lynched.”

Crump said he has already identified what he describes as “contradictions” in the investigation. Although authorities have said they have found no evidence of foul play, Crump pointed to several unresolved concerns, including a video circulating online that he appeared to confirm captured an altercation involving Wells “and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.”

Crump also said a young woman who reportedly spoke with Wells on Horn Island came forward with a statement claiming that Wells returned to the boat after their conversation.

However, according to Crump, Wells’ friends have provided a conflicting account of what happened before his disappearance.

“The boys on the boat said, ‘No, Nolan told them he was going to stay with her.’ And so they are conflicting. She’s saying he went and got on the boat. They saying he didn’t get on the boat. So which is it? And all we know is Nolan is dead.”

Crump said the family’s suspicions have intensified because, after Wells’ friends returned to the mainland without him, messages on Wells’ phone had allegedly been deleted.

“That’s not adding up to them,” the attorney continued. “They’re saying they are trying to understand why they’re deleted messages and so it’s very concerning to them.”

Investigators are now actively seeking more photos and videos taken of the alleged altercation on Horn Island. Crump said the Wells family doesn’t believe Nolan died of an accidental drowning because he could swim.

Deaths among Black youth are on the rise.

Sadly, Wells’ death comes amid broader concerns about longstanding racial disparities affecting Black Americans. A March 2025 study published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that Black babies and children are more than twice as likely to die as white children, with the mortality gap widening since the 1950s. Researchers found that Black children died at a rate 2.15 times higher than white children throughout the 2010s.

The study also found that the leading causes of excess deaths differed by age. Among children younger than five, perinatal conditions were the primary cause. For children and teens ages 5 to 19, external causes, including homicides and accidents, were the leading contributors.

The disparities continue into adulthood. A study from Tulane University found that Black adults in the United States face a 59% higher risk of premature death than white adults. Homicide remains one of the leading contributors to that disparity, according to research published by KFF this year.

As Wells’ family continues seeking answers, his case has joined a growing list of deaths involving young Black people that have sparked national attention, prompted public outcry, and raised serious questions about justice and accountability.

Here are nine more cases involving young Black people that have shocked the nation and fueled ongoing demands for answers.

1. Kayla Huff

The 16-year-old from Moberly, Missouri, went missing on May 6, 2026, and her body was discovered in a densely wooded area within the Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area, according to KRCGTV. Investigators uncovered a calculated plot in which multiple suspects poured motor oil into her car’s gas tank to intentionally disable it and break it down on the road, KOMU noted. Court documents revealed she was kidnapped, severely beaten, and shot to death before being dumped. Six suspects, including five adults and one minor, have been charged with crimes ranging from first-degree murder to kidnapping and evidence tampering.