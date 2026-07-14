I Finally Went to Buc-ee’s—and Now I Understand the Hype

Buc-ee's is a massive, all-in-one destination with endless aisles of food, merchandise, and attractions.

The food and snacks at Buc-ee's are surprisingly high-quality and delicious, not your typical gas station fare.

Buc-ee's has a strong, distinctly Texan identity that makes it a beloved, must-visit road trip stop.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The beaver logo, heard people rave about the bathrooms and watched international FIFA visitors online act like they had discovered one of America’s greatest landmarks, but I still didn’t completely understand what made the place so special. To me, it was a very popular gas station with a cute mascot and a strong merchandise game. That changed when I took a road trip to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and finally had the perfect excuse to stop. We needed gas, snacks and a bathroom break, and I immediately said we had to go to Buc-ee’s. The second I walked through the doors, I understood. My first thought was simple: this place is big as hell.

On the drive to San Antonio, we were in a rush, so my first Buc-ee’s visit was more of a preview. I got to experience the famously clean bathrooms, grabbed a few snacks and made sure I left with some merchandise because I wasn’t about to wait more than a year to visit and leave without proof. I picked up a tote bag and a towel and walked around trying to take everything in. It felt less like a convenience store and more like a gas station, grocery store, gift shop and roadside attraction combined. There were endless aisles of food, clothing, home goods and Buc-ee’s-branded items that made me understand why people treat the place like a destination instead of a pit stop.

The real experience happened on the way back to Houston because I was hungry and finally had time to explore. Buc-ee’s food is not regular gas station food. I tried the Beaver Nuggets, and honestly, those alone may be worth the trip. They were sweet, crunchy, addictive and exactly the kind of snack you tell yourself you are only eating a few of before looking down and realizing the bag is almost gone. I also grabbed a fresh pulled-pork sandwich, which tasted like something from an actual barbecue restaurant instead of food sitting under a gas station heat lamp. Then came the candy, unfamiliar snacks and blueberry cream soda made with pure cane sugar. I probably consumed enough sugar and sodium to shorten my life expectancy, but I was happy.

Buc-ee’s absolutely lives up to the hype. It is clean, excessive, strangely comforting and extremely Texas. It gives you everything you could need on a road trip and about 75 things you never knew you wanted until you saw them in an aisle. I walked in thinking I was stopping for the bathroom and walked out with food, merchandise and a completely new appreciation for Texas travel culture. Buc-ee’s is worth the hype, worth the pit stop and, apparently, worth the diabetes. Now I’m already looking forward to my next road trip so I can do the whole experience all over again. Bennett Knows

I Finally Went to Buc-ee’s—and Now I Understand the Hype was originally published on theboxhouston.com