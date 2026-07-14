Guess Who's Bizzack: Freddy Krueger Returns As A New 'Nightmare On Elm Street' Film Is In The Works

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Freddy’s baaaack, and no we don’t mean that Five Night’s At Freddy’s crap. We’re talking about that Freddy that made sleeping at night a life or death situation.

According to Variety, Paramount has just struck a deal with the Wes Craven estate to resurrect the classic A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise that turned Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) into a household name in the 80’s and ultimately a horror icon. The new Nightmare On Elm Street film will be produced by Wes Craven’s widow Iya Labunka and son Jonathan Craven along with their attorney, Marc Toberoff and will be released under Paramount’s new genre label, Primal.

Though no one knows whether or not Robert Englund would return to once again don the razor gloves that terrified an entire generation of kids in the late 1900’s, it is worth noting that the man has said in recent years that he was retired from ever playing Freddy Krueger in a full film again. While Jack Earle Haley did a decent job as Freddy in the 2010 reboot that failed to meet expectations, he was definitely no Robert Englund. That being said, it will be interesting to see which direction the films producers go with once the film goes into production and a new director and actor are chosen.

Per Variety:

Paramount’s new genre label is being led by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, the producing team behind “Weapons,” “Barbarian,” “Companion” and “Friendship.”

“Jonathan and I are so excited to be partnering with J.D. and Rafi along with the terrific team they’ve assembled at Paramount Primal,” Labunka said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ to a new and completely engaged generation of fans. We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long overdue place in the cultural canon. We can’t wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theater — around the campfire of today — as the next chapter of the ‘Nightmare’ story unfolds.”

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Will this be a new and serious A Nightmare On Elm Street a la the original or will this feature the witty and sometimes comedic Freddy Krueger who would say something clever before killing his victims which became his calling card in the classic A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

What would you want to see from a new Nightmare On Elm Street film? Should a famous actor be tapped to become the new Freddy or do we need a new up and coming burnt up face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess Who's Bizzack: Freddy Krueger Returns As A New 'Nightmare On Elm Street' Film Is In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com