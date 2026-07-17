Source: UVT Agency

Tequila tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn and Shedeur Sanders were among the stars recently seen on the scene as Tequila Don Julio 1942 and GQ celebrated FIFA World Cup 2026™ Finals Week with an exclusive NYC affair.

The brands teamed up Sunday at Pier 59’s Port of Champions, where guests kicked off Finals Week with a high-energy performance from Coco Jones.

Also seen on the scene were sports and entertainment heavyweights, including Angela Simmons, Ty Dolla $ign, Bam Adebayo, and Jones’ fiancé, NBA star Donovan Mitchell.

Source: UVT Agency / UVT Agency

Hosting the evening was GQ Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi, who welcomed the A-list crowd for a night of signature Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktails, celebration, and World Cup-inspired festivities.

New York has had a summer for the books with the Knicks taking home the NBA championship, Jay-Z hosting three record-breaking concerts at Yankee Stadium, and now Lionel Messi and Argentina facing off against Spain in the World Cup Final.

England fell to Argentina on July 15, putting Argentina in the final, much to the delight of soccer fans hoping to see Messi bring home another trophy. He famously led his home country to victory in 2022, after five failed attempts. He also made the decision to bring his talents to the States when he signed with Inter Miami in 2023.

The big game and a Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktail are sounding like a match made in summertime heaven.

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How to Make a Don Julio Reposado Paloma

Ingredients

1.5 oz of Don Julio Reposado

7.5 oz of Fresh-squeezed Grapefruit

0.5 oz of Fresh-squeezed Lime

0.5 oz of Agave Nectar

Handful of Cilantro Leaves

3 oz. of Club Soda

Salted Grapefruit for rim

Source: UVT Agency / UVT Agency

Drink responsibly!

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GOOOAL! Tequila Tastemakers Law Roach, Rome Flynn & Shedeur Sanders Celebrate FIFA World Cup With Tequila Don Julio 1942 & GQ was originally published on bossip.com