President Trump Awkwardly Refuses To Leave Stage As Spain Celebrates World Cup Win, Social Media Reacts

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Argentina’s been accused of waking up late throughout the World Cup, but in the final, it didn’t seem to ever gain consciousness, as Spain was crowned the 2026 World Cup winner after winning 1-0.

Regulation went by without much action, as both teams were scoreless. But in the second half, Spain was hammering at them with shots on goal, and they finally broke through in the 106th minute.

A pass missed its mark and ended up going to Nico Williams, who hit a header back to Ferran Torres, who had no immediate defenders around him when he drilled it in straight on.

19-year-old Lamine Yamal was held scoreless, but he did end regulation in dramatic fashion with a missed free kick.

A silver lining for Argentina and a testament to Spain’s determination, Argentina’s goalie Dibu Martínez set the record with 10 saves from 10 shots on target in a World Cup final.

In Argentina’s offensive approach, Lionel Messi grew more aggressive as time dwindled but was unable to connect, which summed up the team’s story throughout the game, with zero shots on goal. According to ESPN, that hasn’t happened in the last 60 years.

It marks Spain’s second World Cup win ever and first since the 2010 victory over the Netherlands. It ruined what would have been Argentina’s repeat win after earning the trophy in 2022, a feat that only two other teams have done in history.

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President Donald Trump was in attendance, and boos were heard when he took to the field afterward to participate in the medal ceremony.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stood first in line for handshakes. Trump was followed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, representing all three North American host nations.

An emotional Messi received his runner-up medal and peered out into the crowd in what could have been the 39-year-old’s last World Cup appearance.

Trump then presented the trophy to captain Rodrigo Hernández, and when he hoisted it in the air, the president awkwardly stood in the corner. Infantino appeared to try to intervene, but it played out much like it did when Trump stuck around after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup.

See social media’s reaction to Spain winning the 2026 World Cup below.