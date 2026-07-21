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'Modern Warfare 4' Brings The Stars Out At Fanatics Fest

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' & Fanatics Fest Was A Perfect Match

Call of Duty is the one thing that unites all professional sports together because you can literally find a superstar athlete from each league who plays the game.

Published on July 20, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • Call of Duty is a unifying force that brings together professional athletes from various sports.
  • Celebrities and athletes competed in intense Modern Warfare 4 matches, drawing fan excitement.
  • The new multiplayer mode 'Kill Block' was a highlight, showcasing the game's evolving map design.
'Modern Warfare 4' Brings The Stars Out At Fanatics Fest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Grudge Match at Fanatics Fest at Javits Center on July 19, 2026, in New York City.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 was officially announced and revealed back in May, and now it took over Fanatics Fest in New York City for four days.

Now, I know you’re wondering why in the world Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the latest installment in the Infinity Ward-developed world of Call of Duty, is at a sports convention? Well, the answer is quite simple: Call of Duty is the one thing that unites all professional sports together because you can literally find a superstar athlete from each league who picks up the sticks for the extremely popular first-person shooter video game.

So, it was a brilliant move to bring the game to Michael Rubin’s version of Comic-Con, but for professional sports fans and sports memorabilia fanatics.

Kevin Durant & Inde Navarrette Talked Their Love For Call of Duty

A panel discussion on stage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026, featuring speakers discussing the Call of Duty video game franchise. The Fanatics Fest NYC and Call of Duty logos are visible.
Activision / Infinity Ward

Case in point, there was a panel moderated by Katie Nolan, featuring NBA champion and superstar Kevin Durant, an avid COD player, COD fan and streamer, Inde Navarrette, who is now movie star thanks to her breakout performance in the recently released thriller/horror film Obsession, where they discussed the popularity of the game, and the hold it has on them with Infinity Ward’s co-studio head, Mark Grigsby and Activision’s Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl.

Two people sitting on chairs, one a man wearing a blue jacket and cap, the other a smiling woman in a black outfit.

They also touched on their favorite Call of Duty moments, why they feel it resonates so much, and responded to some wild moments from the audience.

Durant, who’s not afraid to speak his mind, had something to say to a fan who called cap on his kill/death ratio.

Of Course I Got To Take The New Mode For A Spin

The good folks at Activision and Infinity Ward invited us out to experience the weekend, allowing us to get hands-on with Kill Block. This new multiplayer mode features an evolving map comprised of “slabs” of previous parts from popular COD multiplayer maps.

I have to be honest: my COD skills are not where they used to be, and I got my ass handed to me during my session so that some practice would have helped.

Despite my poor play, I definitely enjoyed my time with Kill Block, and I’m sure it will be one of the more popular multiplayer modes when the game officially drops on October 23, 2026.

The Stars Went Boots On The Ground During Celebrity Grudge Matches

A person wearing a black cap with "JC" logo, headphones, and a white shirt speaking into a microphone on a stage.
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Finally, Modern Warfare 4’s presence at Fanatics Fest wouldn’t have felt right if they didn’t include some friendly competition.

During the convention. fans were treated to celebrity grudge matches featuring their favorite athletes.

On day 1, it was New York Yankees stars Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. going up against each other in Kill Block.

Two men wearing headphones and hats, one with a "To Studio Cafe" shirt, being interviewed by a news reporter holding a microphone.
Cody Bellinger / Jazz Chisholm Jr. / @Beanzgotgamez

The match between the two teammates was intense, but Cody Bellinger kicked things off by winning the first Modern Warfare 4 / Kill Block grudge match and taking home the belt.

A man wearing a black MAVL trucker hat and holding a championship belt with the text "CHAMPION" on it.
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

For day 2, it was a battle of the pro leagues with Dallas Mavericks rising star Cooper Flagg taking on Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love.

Two men wearing headphones, one with a microphone, in what appears to be a recording studio or broadcast setting.
Jeremiyah Love / Cooper Flagg / @BeanzGotGamez

Jeremiyah Love came into the day confident in his COD skills, but when it was all said and done, Cooper Flagg proved he was the better player, beating Love not once, but twice, to win the belt.

A young man wearing a beige jacket holds a red championship wrestling belt with the text "FF NYC CHAMPION" in front of a dark background with yellow and red accents.
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Day 3 was definitely the marquee match of Fanatics Fest, which was supposed to be New York Knicks NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson facing off against big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Unfortunately, due to a wrist injury, Brunson came in as a sub, Josh Hart.

Three men, including a basketball player, a comedian, and another man, standing together and smiling at a Call of Duty event.
Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty

It would turn out that Hart wasn’t ready for the moment, and he was getting roasted by Brunson the entire time for his lack of Call of Duty skills.

Two men, one wearing a headset, playing a video game on a large screen at a gaming event.
Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty

Bodega Kat easily defeated Hart to earn the belt on Day 3, and it’s not a surprise because Towns is a seasoned Call of Duty player.

A man with a curly beard and sunglasses laughing while holding a championship belt with "MVP" written on it, surrounded by people taking photos.
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Finally, it was time for the WWE x Call of Duty grudge match that was originally supposed to be Jey Uso taking on his brother Jimmy.

Jey couldn’t participate, so Dominik Mysterio stepped up in his absence and easily won the final grudge match championship belt.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Grudge Match With WWE Superstars Jimmy Uso And Dominik Mysterio At Fanatics Fest
Manny Carabel

It was the perfect way to close out the action-packed weekend. We definitely can see Call of Duty being a huge part of Fanatocs Fest for the foreseeable future.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' & Fanatics Fest Was A Perfect Match was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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