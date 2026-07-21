'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' & Fanatics Fest Was A Perfect Match

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Grudge Match at Fanatics Fest at Javits Center on July 19, 2026, in New York City. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 was officially announced and revealed back in May, and now it took over Fanatics Fest in New York City for four days. Now, I know you’re wondering why in the world Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the latest installment in the Infinity Ward-developed world of Call of Duty, is at a sports convention? Well, the answer is quite simple: Call of Duty is the one thing that unites all professional sports together because you can literally find a superstar athlete from each league who picks up the sticks for the extremely popular first-person shooter video game. So, it was a brilliant move to bring the game to Michael Rubin’s version of Comic-Con, but for professional sports fans and sports memorabilia fanatics.

Kevin Durant & Inde Navarrette Talked Their Love For Call of Duty Activision / Infinity Ward Case in point, there was a panel moderated by Katie Nolan, featuring NBA champion and superstar Kevin Durant, an avid COD player, COD fan and streamer, Inde Navarrette, who is now movie star thanks to her breakout performance in the recently released thriller/horror film Obsession, where they discussed the popularity of the game, and the hold it has on them with Infinity Ward’s co-studio head, Mark Grigsby and Activision’s Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. They also touched on their favorite Call of Duty moments, why they feel it resonates so much, and responded to some wild moments from the audience. Durant, who’s not afraid to speak his mind, had something to say to a fan who called cap on his kill/death ratio.

Of Course I Got To Take The New Mode For A Spin The good folks at Activision and Infinity Ward invited us out to experience the weekend, allowing us to get hands-on with Kill Block. This new multiplayer mode features an evolving map comprised of “slabs” of previous parts from popular COD multiplayer maps. I have to be honest: my COD skills are not where they used to be, and I got my ass handed to me during my session so that some practice would have helped. Despite my poor play, I definitely enjoyed my time with Kill Block, and I’m sure it will be one of the more popular multiplayer modes when the game officially drops on October 23, 2026.