Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class

AKA, the first Greek-letter org founded by Black women, inducted 6 extraordinary women as honorary members

The honorees are scientists, innovators, artists, execs, and visionaries whose work has created lasting impact

The inductees include a leading vaccine scientist, a Silicon Valley COO, and acclaimed actresses and directors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The sisterhood draped in Salmon Pink and Apple Green has added some new ivies to their ever-growing vine!

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Greek-Letter Organization founded by Black women, has officially welcomed six extraordinary women into its sisterhood as honorary members this week.

The induction ceremony took place Monday morning during the organization’s 72nd International Boule in Las Vegas, honoring the ladies with its highest honor.

In a statement on social media, the sorority, under the leadership of International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, wrote, “Today, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® welcomed six women whose influence extends far beyond their names. They are scientists, innovators, artists, executives, and visionaries whose work has changed industries, opened doors, and created lasting impact. Not just trending. Transformational. Not just accomplished. Enduring. Not just recognized. Respected.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 2026 Honorary Class

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire – Leading vaccine scientist and viral immunologist whose foundational coronavirus research at the National Institute of Health helped the rapid development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

– Leading vaccine scientist and viral immunologist whose foundational coronavirus research at the National Institute of Health helped the rapid development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines. Merline Saintil – Software engineer turned Silicon Valley COO and angel investor in enterprise technology, AI, and deep tech. She is also the co-founder of Black Women on Boards, chair of the compensation committee at TD Synnex, and lead independent director of Rocket Lab.

– Software engineer turned Silicon Valley COO and angel investor in enterprise technology, AI, and deep tech. She is also the co-founder of Black Women on Boards, chair of the compensation committee at TD Synnex, and lead independent director of Rocket Lab. LaTanya Richardson Jackson – 3X Tony Award-nominated actress, director, and producer across theater, film, and television. Credits include stage performances of A Raisin in The Sun, Purpose, and films such as The Fighting Temptations. In 2022, she became the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway with The Piano Lesson. She is also the wife of acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson.

– 3X Tony Award-nominated actress, director, and producer across theater, film, and television. Credits include stage performances of A Raisin in The Sun, Purpose, and films such as The Fighting Temptations. In 2022, she became the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway with The Piano Lesson. She is also the wife of acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson. Robin Washington – President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Salesforce, leading business strategy and operations, global finance, employee success, marketing, communications, and real estate & workplace services. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

– President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Salesforce, leading business strategy and operations, global finance, employee success, marketing, communications, and real estate & workplace services. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Pauletta Pearson Washington – Acclaimed actress and musician who has appeared on Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar, Sophisticated Ladies, Shakespeare’s Cabaret, and The All Night Strut! She was also featured on the soundtracks for Philadelphia and Antwone Fisher, both starring her husband, Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

– Acclaimed actress and musician who has appeared on Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar, Sophisticated Ladies, Shakespeare’s Cabaret, and The All Night Strut! She was also featured on the soundtracks for Philadelphia and Antwone Fisher, both starring her husband, Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Award-winning director, producer, and actress who has starred in over 20 films. Directing credits include episodes of Queen Sugar, Dear White People, The Chi, and Scandal. In a multi-year deal with HBO, her work on Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty made her the first Black woman to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Welcomes 2026 Honorary Members Class was originally published on majicatl.com